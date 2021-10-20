Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Owasso's Jayelle Austin, Jenks' Maren Johnson, Oologah's Clint Stapleton

SOFTBALL
Jayelle Austin
Owasso, Outfielder
Freshman slugger ignited the Rams’ offense in Class 6A state tournament wins over Choctaw and Stillwater, scoring four runs, recording five hits to go along with two walks, one double and one home run. The Rams lost to Southmoore in the championship game.
VOLLEYBALL
Maren Johnson
Jenks, Outside hitter
Sophomore helped Jenks win its first Class 6A state title since 2014 with two big kills early in the decisive fifth set of the championship match against Norman North.
CROSS COUNTRY
Clint Stapleton
Oologah
Junior won the Verdigris Valley conference meet with a winning time of 17:39 in the 5K event. Stapleton finished 19 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.