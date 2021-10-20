 Skip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Owasso's Jayelle Austin, Jenks' Maren Johnson, Oologah's Clint Stapleton
SOFTBALL

Jayelle Austin

Owasso, Outfielder

Freshman slugger ignited the Rams’ offense in Class 6A state tournament wins over Choctaw and Stillwater, scoring four runs, recording five hits to go along with two walks, one double and one home run. The Rams lost to Southmoore in the championship game.

VOLLEYBALL

Maren Johnson

Jenks, Outside hitter

Sophomore helped Jenks win its first Class 6A state title since 2014 with  two big kills early in the decisive fifth set of the championship match against Norman North.

CROSS COUNTRY

Clint Stapleton

Oologah

Junior won the Verdigris Valley conference meet with a winning time of 17:39 in the 5K event. Stapleton finished 19 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.

