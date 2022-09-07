Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Jenks' Kayla Adams, Union's Ava Cornelius, Sapulpa's Stailee Heard

SOFTBALL
Kayla Adams, Jenks, Jr.
Limited 6A-3 No. 2 Stillwater to four hits in eight innings with 16 strikeouts in 5-2 win last Thursday. Pitched 14 strikeouts in a win over Bartlesville on Tuesday. In last nine appearances, is 7-0 with two saves. Hit .571 last week.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ava Cornelius, Union, Fr.
Won the Sapulpa Chieftain Invitational 2-mile on Saturday with a time of 12:11 as she helped Union to a third-place finish.
VOLLEYBALL
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa, Sr.
Helped 5A No. 7 Sapulpa to wins over No. 11 Collinsville and 4A No. 16 Berryhill. Made 34 Kills on a .368 hitting percentage with 10 blocks. Committed to Oklahoma State for basketball.