Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Dewey's Kaleena Downing; Lincoln Christian's Chloe Ricke, Andrew Smithwick

SOFTBALL

Kaleena Downing

Dewey, Third baseman

Senior catapulted the Bulldoggers into the Class 3A state tournament by guiding Dewey to wins over Holdenville and Tahlequah Sequoyah (twice). The Western Illinois commit drove in the lone run in a 1-0 win over Tahlequah Sequoyah and then went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the regional-clinching 5-0 victory over Tahlequah Sequoyah.

VOLLEYBALL

Chloe Ricke

Lincoln Christian, Setter

Senior had 50 assists, seven blocks and six kills to lead the Bulldogs to wins over Coweta and Verdigris.

CROSS COUNTRY

Andrew Smithwick

Lincoln Christian

Junior was the second Oklahoma runner to finish in the Boys 5K Caliente Division at the Chile Pepper race in Arkansas over the weekend. Smithwick finished the race at 15:39, which is now the fourth fastest 5K time by a runner in Oklahoma this season.

-- Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World