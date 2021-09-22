Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle, Verdigris' Daeya Moses, Collinsville's Mackenzie Weygand

CROSS COUNTRY

Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

Senior cruised to a first-place finish in a field of 286 runners at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater on Saturday with a winning time of 19:27 -- 28.8 seconds ahead of Canyon’s Avery Brown. Hinkle is a two-time All-World cross country athlete of the year.

SOFTBALL

Daeya Moses, Verdigris, Infielder

Senior third baseman/shortstop led the Cardinals at the Inola tournament, going 5-for-8 with two doubles, one triple, one home run, two RBIs and seven runs scored as Verdigris beat Grove, Morris, Catoosa and Miami.

VOLLEYBALL

Mackenzie Weygand, Collinsville, Setter

Junior led the Cardinals at the Glenpool tournament with victories over Bishop Kelley JV, Shawnee, Jenks JV and Muskogee en route to a tournament championship.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World