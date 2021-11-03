 Skip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle and Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick
Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle and Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick

CROSS COUNTRY (girls)

Payton Hinkle

Broken Arrow

Senior won her third consecutive Class 6A girls state title with a time of 17:56 for the 5K, winning by 10 seconds over Bixby’s Cayden Dawson. Hinkle is a two-time All-World girls cross country athlete of the year. A two-time athlete of the week this fall.

CROSS COUNTRY (boys)

Andrew Smithwick

Lincoln Christian

Junior finished second in the Class 4A meet with a time of 15:53 and helped the the Bulldogs finish second in the team standings. Smithwick finished third in 2020 and fifth in 2019. Was an All-World finalist last season. A two-time athlete of the week this fall.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

