Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Bishop Kelley's Gwyneth Meyers, Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick

CROSS COUNTRY
Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So.
Won the Class 5A individual title and led the Comets to a second-place finish at Edmond Santa Fe. She ran an 18:54.37 5k to edge Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney by less than one second to win her second state championship.
CROSS COUNTRY
Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr.
The Oral Roberts University commit won the 4A state individual time and helped lead the Bulldogs to the team championship. Smithwick ran the 5k race in 15:28, almost 40 seconds ahead of second place. He finished fifth in 2019, third in '20 and second in '21.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.