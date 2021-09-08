Athletes of the week: Oologah's Hadley Calico, Owasso's Rylee Martin, Holland Hall's Ike Walker

SOFTBALL

Hadley Calico

Oologah, Shortstop

Senior went 6-for-14 with four RBIs, four runs, four stolen bases, eight fielding assists and seven putouts to help the Mustangs go 4-1 with wins over Wagoner, Mannford, Sallisaw and Sperry in the Oologah tournament last week.

VOLLEYBALL

Rylee Martin

Owasso, Setter

Senior totaled 17 kills, 170 assists, three blocks and 12 aces en route to being named the Rams’ most valuable player after Owasso went 5-1 at the KSA tournament in Florida.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ike Walker

Holland Hall

The senior posted a 2-mile time of 10 minutes, 41 seconds and won by five seconds at the Sapulpa meet last week.