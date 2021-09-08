Athletes of the week: Oologah's Hadley Calico, Owasso's Rylee Martin, Holland Hall's Ike Walker

SOFTBALL
Hadley Calico
Oologah, Shortstop
Senior went 6-for-14 with four RBIs, four runs, four stolen bases, eight fielding assists and seven putouts to help the Mustangs go 4-1 with wins over Wagoner, Mannford, Sallisaw and Sperry in the Oologah tournament last week.
VOLLEYBALL
Rylee Martin
Owasso, Setter
Senior totaled 17 kills, 170 assists, three blocks and 12 aces en route to being named the Rams’ most valuable player after Owasso went 5-1 at the KSA tournament in Florida.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ike Walker
Holland Hall
The senior posted a 2-mile time of 10 minutes, 41 seconds and won by five seconds at the Sapulpa meet last week.