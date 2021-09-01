Athletes of the week: Kiefer's Kammie Smith, Broken Arrow's Blake Feron, Rejoice Christian's Izzy WIlson

SOFTBALL
Kammie Smith, Kiefer 2BThe freshman went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and two stolen bases to guide the Trojans to a 4-1 week. Smith, however, suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of the season. “She was our leadoff hitter and the batter that got everything going,” Kiefer coach Sheldon Fairchild said. “As someone said, she was our match that lit the fire. She will be dearly missed.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Blake Feron, Broken ArrowSenior recorded a time of 12:20 and finished 48 seconds ahead of the nearest runner to win the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah.
VOLLEYBALL
Izzy Wilson, Rejoice Christian Outside hitterSophomore had 65 kills, a 50% kill percentage, five aces and 19 digs to lead the Eagles to a 4-0 week, including a title at the Rejoice Christian tournament.
