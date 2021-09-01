Athletes of the week: Kiefer's Kammie Smith, Broken Arrow's Blake Feron, Rejoice Christian's Izzy WIlson

Kammie Smith, Kiefer 2BThe freshman went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and two stolen bases to guide the Trojans to a 4-1 week. Smith, however, suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of the season. “She was our leadoff hitter and the batter that got everything going,” Kiefer coach Sheldon Fairchild said. “As someone said, she was our match that lit the fire. She will be dearly missed.”