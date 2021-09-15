Athletes of the week: Claremore's Breanna Hollister, Coweta's Kaylee Lott, Inola's Brooke Walker

CROSS COUNTRY
Breanna Hollister
Claremore
Senior won her home meet with a time of 22 minutes, 12 seconds in the 5K event, finishing 46 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
SOFTBALL
Kaylee Lott
Coweta, Infielder
Junior went 7-for-11 with one homer, four runs, six RBIs and a stolen bases as the Tigers dominated at the Bixby tournament with wins over Newcastle, Bixby, Edmond Memorial, Union and Jenks.
VOLLEYBALL
Brooke Walker
Inola, Middle blocker
Sophomore amassed 83 kills, 17 aces, 17 digs and 11 assists to lead the Longhorns to the Port City Classic championship.
— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World
To nominate a player of the week, send email to benjohnsontdp@gmail.com