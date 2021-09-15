 Skip to main content
Athletes of the week: Claremore's Breanna Hollister, Coweta's Kaylee Lott, Inola's Brooke Walker
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Athletes of the week: Claremore's Breanna Hollister, Coweta's Kaylee Lott, Inola's Brooke Walker

  • Updated
CROSS COUNTRY

Breanna Hollister

Claremore

Senior won her home meet with a time of 22 minutes, 12 seconds in the 5K event, finishing 46 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

SOFTBALL

Kaylee Lott

Coweta, Infielder

Junior went 7-for-11 with one homer, four runs, six RBIs and a stolen bases as the Tigers dominated at the Bixby tournament with wins over Newcastle, Bixby, Edmond Memorial, Union and Jenks.

VOLLEYBALL

Brooke Walker

Inola, Middle blocker

Sophomore amassed 83 kills, 17 aces, 17 digs and 11 assists to lead the Longhorns to the Port City Classic championship.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World

To nominate a player of the week, send email to benjohnsontdp@gmail.com

