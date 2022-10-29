Andrew Smithwick leads Lincoln Christian's 4A boys cross country sweep

EDMOND — Lincoln Christian’s boys cross country team left Edmond two state championships richer Saturday.

Led by individual state champion Andrew Smithwick and sixth-place finisher Jaxson Brooks, both Oral Roberts University commits, the Bulldogs claimed the 2022 Class 4A cross country championship at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Smithwick ran the 5k race in 15 minutes, 28 seconds, almost 40 seconds ahead of second place. Brooks ran a 16:38. With the contributions of Lukas Bury, Jackson Strode and Colin Pogue, who finished 28th, 30th and 32nd, the Bulldogs tallied 80 team points, 51 points better than second-place finisher Cache.

“I’m overwhelmed because I know how much this means to them and how much work they’ve put in,” Lincoln coach Stephen Lewelling said. “How many times we’ve finished a practice and their hands have been on their knees and could barely breathe. How many hours and thousands of miles and early mornings their parents have put in.”

The Bulldogs finished second in 2021 as did Smithwick who left the same course at Santa Fe with silver. He finished fifth as a freshman and third as a sophomore.

“I’ve been striving for this first place this whole season, so it’s surreal, but I knew it was going to come to pass,” the school's 5k record-holder said. “I’ve been putting in the work consistently. I’ve had the biggest year yet hitting my times … and I’ve been putting my trust in God fully, so I’ve just seen the fruition of that.”

While receiving his gold medal during the post-race awards ceremony, Smithwick removed it from around his neck, handed it back to the awards presenter, pulled out his cellphone and took a photo of it, prompting a chuckle from the spectators. He accepted the medal and went back to celebrate with his team as it received its trophy.

“He (Smithwick) loves Jesus, and that’s why he is so joyful. He’s got the ability to joke one moment, and then just go as hard as he possibly can the next,” Lewelling said. “He’s a unique individual that just leads selflessly. He just wants to help people and love people.”

Smithwick and his teammates took a victory lap around the track with their “4A CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONS” banner.

“It brings back memories of freshman year when we won state (2019). It’s just so energetic. I feel like we’re on cloud nine,” Smithwick said.

Close by was Brooks, who finished the race as the fastest No. 2 in the state (16:38). Lewlling said the future Division I racer has never expressed jealousy about his standing on the team.

“Jaxson’s been extremely unselfish. He doesn’t need any credit. He doesn’t want it. He just wants to help the team win any way he can,” Lewelling said. “He’s going to work as hard as he possibly can, whether he’s our 12th guy or our second guy, and we just were blessed to have somebody that selfless.”

Smithwick, the defending 4A 1,600 champion and Brooks, the defending 4A 800 champion, will begin preparing for their last outdoor track season, another chance for each to hang a pair of gold medals around their necks.

“These guys have poured themselves out just to glorify God. We’ve said all along ‘we’re going to win,’” Lewelling said. “I’m just really proud of these guys and grateful I get to be part of it.”​