This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with girls cross country:
Athlete of the year finalists
The girls cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year’s All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — date and venue will be announced later.
Peyton Carson
Mannford ¦ Jr.
Carson's season started with a fourth-place finish at the Sapulpa meet, but from there it was nothing outside of the top three. Capped the season with a third-place finish at the 4A state meet — finishing at 12:13, only 13 seconds off the winning pace set by Pauls Valley’s Isabella Gutierrez. Carson had victories at the Inola, Tahlequah Sequoyah and Kiefer meets, and then she finished as the runner-up at the Tulsa 7 Conference meet and the 3A regional meet at OBA.
Shayna Hendrix
Kiefer ¦ Sr.
Finished in the top five in every meet she ran in during 2022. Was first at the pre state meet in Edmond, the Kiefer meet and the Tulsa 7 Conference championship. Nabbed silver medals at several meets, including the Sapulpa meet to open the season, the 3A regionals in Checotah and the 3A state meet in Edmond — where her time of 12:20 was narrowly behind Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Katie Bosley (12:11). Was fourth at the Oklahoma Baptist meet in early September.
Gwyneth Meyers
Bishop Kelley ¦ Soph.
Two years into her varsity career and Meyers already has two state championships. This year’s title came with suspense, with Meyers finishing the 5A state meet with a personal-best 18:54 — one second ahead of Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney. An All-World first teamer last season. Picked up a meet victory at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah. Was second at the 5A regionals and turned into two top-four performances at the Deer Creek meet and the Broken Arrow Invitational. Was ninth at the University of Kansas’ Rim Rock Classic.
First team
Peyton Carson, Mannford, Jr.
Ava Cornelius, Union, Fr.
Malana Eureste, Bishop Kelley, So.
Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer, Sr.
McKenna Hood, Tahlequah, Jr.
Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Anderson, Regent Prep
Honorable mention
Adair: Payton Dingman, Erica Anderson, Emily Fields, Finley Grubbs, Hannah Gilstrap, Isabella Davenport, Misty Mooney
Bartlesville: Gentry Turner, Emily Lechuga, Katherine Manley, Lauren Shoessmith, Reese Savage, Emma Perry
Berryhill: Ella Demoss
Bishop Kelley: Hope Thompson, Meg Andresen, Ella Day, Lilly Wing
Bixby: Sarah Mason, Caroline Sutton
Bristow: Alex Wilhite
Broken Arrow: Graci Frey, Elle Hendrickson
Cascia Hall: Shea Jackson, Sydney Cuttler
Chelsea: Natalie Lopez, Bryonna Wisdom, Avery Lawhorn
Claremore: Eleanor Isaacs, Tylea Jones, Emma Robinson, Chloe Grubbs
Cleveland: Mazee Southward, Emmy Southward
Collinsville: Brooke Bunch, Kennedy Guest, Ryann Hemmert, Lexi Webb, Maci Marshall
Coweta: Kyliee Addington, Brelee Burcham, Ava Voyles, Kate Little, Maria Gallardo, Jaidyn Wegener, Riley Buthod
Cushing: Amaya Grant, Emory Eyler
Edison: Jade Burnett, Kate Weber, Jade Renkes, Alannys Doblado
Fort Gibson: Addison Alred, Savanna Bebo, Liliana Perez, Elizabeth Parker
Henryetta: Kenleigh Kaler
Inola: Jaycee Adkins
Jenks: Isabella Welborn, Victoria Collins, Ryann Barber, Kate Barber, Charlie Keely, Delaney Ferguson, Makenna Smith
Kiefer: Callie Hutchison, Coley Rowton, Halli Kiddy, Julia Flowers, Hannah Hendrix, Remi Campbell
Lincoln Christian: Baylee Woodrich, Sierra Dillingham, Brynlee Durborow, Kaitlin Richerson, Kate Posey, Ally Huxtable
Mannford: Kellyn Collins, Ruby Shasteen
Metro Christian: Andrea Haveman, Quincy Hamilton, Laura Storms, Paige Reece
Owasso: Quinn Thomason, Rayna Kucharyski, Sandra Humes, Olivia Graham, Brooklyn Garafola, Kate Stocksen, Sarah Swofford
Regent Prep: Lucy O’Dea, Ellie Hoemann, Micah Dickens, Alivia Sides, Cardyn Smith, Mary Kauffman
Rejoice Christian: Faith Tinney, Finley Fisher
Sapulpa: Jasmine Brown, Seriah Vess, Laney Madden, Claire Hoover, Destinee Miller, Baylie Coleman, Lindsey Dennison
Skiatook: Jessica Myers
Stillwater: Zoey Phillips, Ava Emerson
Tahlequah: Tori Pham, Salendia Melo
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Anias Black
Union: Jackie Medrano, Pressley Rutledge
Victory Christian: Ana Appel
Verdigris: Zoe Stout
Wagoner: Joci Bryant, Maria Castillo Diez De Rio, Kamryn Langham
Coach of the year: Jeff Anderson, Regent Prep
How the team was picked
Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Athlete of the Year
2021: Cayden Dawson, Bixby
2020: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
2019: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
2018: Ellie Gilbreath, Regent Prep
2017: Rilee Rigdon, Bartlesville
2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2015: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2014: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2013: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2012: Abby Hoover, Sapulpa
2011: Regan Ward, Beggs
2010: Maddie Brown, Jenks
2009: Regan Ward, Beggs
2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Sara Vaughn, Union
2006: Sara Vaughn, Union
2005: Ina Ables, Union
Coach of the year
2021: Blake Collins, Owasso
2020: Blake Collins, Owasso
2019: Rachael Graddy, Jenks
2018: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley
2017: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley
2016: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2015: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2014: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2013: Mike Burdge, Sand Springs
2012: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2011: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta
2010: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2009: Arlin Stacy, Collinsville
2008: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta
2007: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley
2006: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2005: Mike Stanton, Union