This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with girls cross country:

Athlete of the year finalists

The girls cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year’s All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — date and venue will be announced later.

Peyton Carson

Mannford ¦ Jr.

Carson's season started with a fourth-place finish at the Sapulpa meet, but from there it was nothing outside of the top three. Capped the season with a third-place finish at the 4A state meet — finishing at 12:13, only 13 seconds off the winning pace set by Pauls Valley’s Isabella Gutierrez. Carson had victories at the Inola, Tahlequah Sequoyah and Kiefer meets, and then she finished as the runner-up at the Tulsa 7 Conference meet and the 3A regional meet at OBA.

Shayna Hendrix

Kiefer ¦ Sr.

Finished in the top five in every meet she ran in during 2022. Was first at the pre state meet in Edmond, the Kiefer meet and the Tulsa 7 Conference championship. Nabbed silver medals at several meets, including the Sapulpa meet to open the season, the 3A regionals in Checotah and the 3A state meet in Edmond — where her time of 12:20 was narrowly behind Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Katie Bosley (12:11). Was fourth at the Oklahoma Baptist meet in early September.

Gwyneth Meyers

Bishop Kelley ¦ Soph.

Two years into her varsity career and Meyers already has two state championships. This year’s title came with suspense, with Meyers finishing the 5A state meet with a personal-best 18:54 — one second ahead of Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney. An All-World first teamer last season. Picked up a meet victory at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah. Was second at the 5A regionals and turned into two top-four performances at the Deer Creek meet and the Broken Arrow Invitational. Was ninth at the University of Kansas’ Rim Rock Classic.

First team

Peyton Carson, Mannford, Jr.

Ava Cornelius, Union, Fr.

Malana Eureste, Bishop Kelley, So.

Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer, Sr.

McKenna Hood, Tahlequah, Jr.

Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Anderson, Regent Prep

Honorable mention

Adair: Payton Dingman, Erica Anderson, Emily Fields, Finley Grubbs, Hannah Gilstrap, Isabella Davenport, Misty Mooney

Bartlesville: Gentry Turner, Emily Lechuga, Katherine Manley, Lauren Shoessmith, Reese Savage, Emma Perry

Berryhill: Ella Demoss

Bishop Kelley: Hope Thompson, Meg Andresen, Ella Day, Lilly Wing

Bixby: Sarah Mason, Caroline Sutton

Bristow: Alex Wilhite

Broken Arrow: Graci Frey, Elle Hendrickson

Cascia Hall: Shea Jackson, Sydney Cuttler

Chelsea: Natalie Lopez, Bryonna Wisdom, Avery Lawhorn

Claremore: Eleanor Isaacs, Tylea Jones, Emma Robinson, Chloe Grubbs

Cleveland: Mazee Southward, Emmy Southward

Collinsville: Brooke Bunch, Kennedy Guest, Ryann Hemmert, Lexi Webb, Maci Marshall

Coweta: Kyliee Addington, Brelee Burcham, Ava Voyles, Kate Little, Maria Gallardo, Jaidyn Wegener, Riley Buthod

Cushing: Amaya Grant, Emory Eyler

Edison: Jade Burnett, Kate Weber, Jade Renkes, Alannys Doblado

Fort Gibson: Addison Alred, Savanna Bebo, Liliana Perez, Elizabeth Parker

Henryetta: Kenleigh Kaler

Inola: Jaycee Adkins

Jenks: Isabella Welborn, Victoria Collins, Ryann Barber, Kate Barber, Charlie Keely, Delaney Ferguson, Makenna Smith

Kiefer: Callie Hutchison, Coley Rowton, Halli Kiddy, Julia Flowers, Hannah Hendrix, Remi Campbell

Lincoln Christian: Baylee Woodrich, Sierra Dillingham, Brynlee Durborow, Kaitlin Richerson, Kate Posey, Ally Huxtable

Mannford: Kellyn Collins, Ruby Shasteen

Metro Christian: Andrea Haveman, Quincy Hamilton, Laura Storms, Paige Reece

Owasso: Quinn Thomason, Rayna Kucharyski, Sandra Humes, Olivia Graham, Brooklyn Garafola, Kate Stocksen, Sarah Swofford

Regent Prep: Lucy O’Dea, Ellie Hoemann, Micah Dickens, Alivia Sides, Cardyn Smith, Mary Kauffman

Rejoice Christian: Faith Tinney, Finley Fisher

Sapulpa: Jasmine Brown, Seriah Vess, Laney Madden, Claire Hoover, Destinee Miller, Baylie Coleman, Lindsey Dennison

Skiatook: Jessica Myers

Stillwater: Zoey Phillips, Ava Emerson

Tahlequah: Tori Pham, Salendia Melo

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Anias Black

Union: Jackie Medrano, Pressley Rutledge

Victory Christian: Ana Appel

Verdigris: Zoe Stout

Wagoner: Joci Bryant, Maria Castillo Diez De Rio, Kamryn Langham

Coach of the year: Jeff Anderson, Regent Prep

How the team was picked

Nominations were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown Tulsa in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Athlete of the Year

2021: Cayden Dawson, Bixby

2020: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

2019: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

2018: Ellie Gilbreath, Regent Prep

2017: Rilee Rigdon, Bartlesville

2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2015: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2014: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2013: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2012: Abby Hoover, Sapulpa

2011: Regan Ward, Beggs

2010: Maddie Brown, Jenks

2009: Regan Ward, Beggs

2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Sara Vaughn, Union

2006: Sara Vaughn, Union

2005: Ina Ables, Union

Coach of the year

2021: Blake Collins, Owasso

2020: Blake Collins, Owasso

2019: Rachael Graddy, Jenks

2018: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2017: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2016: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2015: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2014: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2013: Mike Burdge, Sand Springs

2012: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2011: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2010: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2009: Arlin Stacy, Collinsville

2008: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2007: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley

2006: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2005: Mike Stanton, Union