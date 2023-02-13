Other fall honors: All-World football ¦ All-State football ¦ Softball ¦ Girls CC
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with boys cross country:
Athlete of the year finalists
The boys cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year’s All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — date and venue will be announced later.
Andrew Smithwick
Lincoln Christian ¦ Sr.
It was a gradual climb throughout Smithwick’s high school career. As a freshman, he was fifth at the 4A state meet, then third as a sophomore and second as a junior. Broke through in 2022, winning the 4A state title with a time of 15:28, beating his closest competitor (Perkins-Tryon’s Corbin Galt) by 39 seconds. Claimed individual titles at the Pinnacle Conference meet and regional meet. Was first at the Camp Gruber Invitational, second at the Meeker Invitational and seventh at the Chile Pepper meet in Arkansas, where he was the fastest Oklahoma finisher. Was second at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater with the fourth-fastest high school time at the OSU cross country course. An All-World finalist for third time. Signed with ORU.
Jeremiah Tangren
Regent Prep ¦ Freshman
Wrapped up his first varsity season with a 3A state championship, running a 5K time of 16:15, helping Regent win team title. Was also first overall at regionals (17:35) and won the pre-state meet in Edmond (16:27). Placed third at the Oklahoma Baptist and Missouri Southern Stampede. Was fourth at the Pinnacle Conference meet in October. Began year by placing fifth at Carl Albert.
Keegan Thomas
Stillwater ¦ Sr.
Won all his races throughout September and October. The 6A regional meet in Ponca City presented challenges for all the runners — with no one finishing better than 16 minutes, 22 seconds in the 5K event. Thomas placed fifth at 16:52 — 30 seconds behind regional winner Colby Moore of Edmond North. But Thomas rebounded at state, finishing first at 15:23 and besting the field by at least 14 seconds. That came a year after Thomas finished fifth at the 2021 6A state meet. Prior to regionals and state, Thomas won at the Moore and Oklahoma Baptist meets, and he was also a conference champion at the COAC meet, where he clocked a time of 15:21.
First team
Trae Baker, Tahlequah, Jr.
Jaxson Brooks, Lincoln Christian, Sr.
Evan Heiden, Rejoice Christian, Sr.
Rowan Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So.
Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr.
Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep, Fr.
Keegan Thomas, Stillwater, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
Honorable mention
Berryhill: Boston Weinstock
Bishop Kelley: Will Vantrease, Charlie Ritchie, Will Applegate, Dante Mack, Ethan Perkins
Bixby: Eli Horeled
Booker T. Washington: Samuel Freeman, Christian Uy
Broken Arrow: Noah Meacham, Matt Martin, Kasen Taylor
Cascia Hall: Dylan Derewonko, Jack Farrell
Chelsea: Jaden Perry, Jay Douglas
Chouteau: Brayden Russell
Claremore: Gabriel Rodriguez
Claremore Sequoyah: Luke Wood
Coweta: Avan Doeksen, Max Clark, Samuel Wood, Kyle Newell, Shane Borszich
Drumright: Landon Jesse
Edison: Henry Zoellner, Zachary King, Hank Fabian
Fort Gibson: Cooper Glasgow
Glenpool: Cade McCall, Kade Shields
Holland Hall: Andrik Ramirez, Luke Nowlin, Andrew Silvestri, Thomas Bennett, Michael Cameron
Jenks: Santiago Pereira, Tyler McDoulett, Jace Williams
Kiefer: Jonah Shabantu
Lincoln Christian: Lukas Bury, Jackson Strode, Colin Pogue, Tyler Stine, Brody Johnson
Mannford: Lydon Swafford
Metro Christian: Owen Schwerdtfeger, Brodie Bradshaw
Owasso: Dane Janowski, Casey Little, Samuel Hays, Isaac Krueger, Evan Carter, Gabe Baughman, Eric Reed
Prue: Dylan McDevitt
Pryor: Dayton Hunter
Regent Prep: Clay McKinney, Jonah Dickens, Ross Phelps, Caleb Brayton, Daniel Portman, Jobey Greuel
Rejoice Christian: Garrett Barney, Conner Ingraham, Max Coulter, Tyler Dill, Dylan Perkins, Colby Thomas
Sapulpa: Brian Slone, Izsik Meza, Titus Ellis, Clayton McCullough, Jaxson Lary, Kyle Haught
Stillwater: Mez Barth
Tahlequah: Jacob Tiger
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylan Nofire, Hunter Williams
Victory Christian: Matthew Hall
Wagoner: James Coward
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Athlete of the Year
2021: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow
2020: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson
2019: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson
2018: Jack Vincent, Claremore
2017: Luke Murphy, Lincoln Christian
2016: Matt Young, Jenks
2015: Matt Young, Jenks
2014: Jacob Janzen, Jenks
2013: Cody Jones, Jenks
2012: Noah Gade, Stillwater; Cody Jones, Jenks
2011: Chris Staub, Jenks
2010: David Arnett, Metro Christian
2009: Erik Alnes, Union
2008: Steven Baker, Union
2007: Steven Baker, Union
2006: Bruce Irving, Skiatook
2005: Thomas Pynn, Kelley
Coach of the Year
2021: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
2020: David Spears, Tahlequah
2019: Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer
2018: Blake Collins, Owasso
2017: David Ayres, Bartlesville
2016: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2013: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2012: Philip West, Kelley
2011: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2010: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2009: Shane Messinger, Broken Arrow
2008: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2007: Mike Stanton, Union
2006: Bryan Yockers, Jenks
2005: Eric Moon, Kelley