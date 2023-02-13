This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with boys cross country:

Athlete of the year finalists

The boys cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this year’s All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — date and venue will be announced later.

Andrew Smithwick

Lincoln Christian ¦ Sr.

It was a gradual climb throughout Smithwick’s high school career. As a freshman, he was fifth at the 4A state meet, then third as a sophomore and second as a junior. Broke through in 2022, winning the 4A state title with a time of 15:28, beating his closest competitor (Perkins-Tryon’s Corbin Galt) by 39 seconds. Claimed individual titles at the Pinnacle Conference meet and regional meet. Was first at the Camp Gruber Invitational, second at the Meeker Invitational and seventh at the Chile Pepper meet in Arkansas, where he was the fastest Oklahoma finisher. Was second at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater with the fourth-fastest high school time at the OSU cross country course. An All-World finalist for third time. Signed with ORU.

Jeremiah Tangren

Regent Prep ¦ Freshman

Wrapped up his first varsity season with a 3A state championship, running a 5K time of 16:15, helping Regent win team title. Was also first overall at regionals (17:35) and won the pre-state meet in Edmond (16:27). Placed third at the Oklahoma Baptist and Missouri Southern Stampede. Was fourth at the Pinnacle Conference meet in October. Began year by placing fifth at Carl Albert.

Keegan Thomas

Stillwater ¦ Sr.

Won all his races throughout September and October. The 6A regional meet in Ponca City presented challenges for all the runners — with no one finishing better than 16 minutes, 22 seconds in the 5K event. Thomas placed fifth at 16:52 — 30 seconds behind regional winner Colby Moore of Edmond North. But Thomas rebounded at state, finishing first at 15:23 and besting the field by at least 14 seconds. That came a year after Thomas finished fifth at the 2021 6A state meet. Prior to regionals and state, Thomas won at the Moore and Oklahoma Baptist meets, and he was also a conference champion at the COAC meet, where he clocked a time of 15:21.

First team

Trae Baker, Tahlequah, Jr.

Jaxson Brooks, Lincoln Christian, Sr.

Evan Heiden, Rejoice Christian, Sr.

Rowan Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So.

Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr.

Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep, Fr.

Keegan Thomas, Stillwater, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

Honorable mention

Berryhill: Boston Weinstock

Bishop Kelley: Will Vantrease, Charlie Ritchie, Will Applegate, Dante Mack, Ethan Perkins

Bixby: Eli Horeled

Booker T. Washington: Samuel Freeman, Christian Uy

Broken Arrow: Noah Meacham, Matt Martin, Kasen Taylor

Cascia Hall: Dylan Derewonko, Jack Farrell

Chelsea: Jaden Perry, Jay Douglas

Chouteau: Brayden Russell

Claremore: Gabriel Rodriguez

Claremore Sequoyah: Luke Wood

Coweta: Avan Doeksen, Max Clark, Samuel Wood, Kyle Newell, Shane Borszich

Drumright: Landon Jesse

Edison: Henry Zoellner, Zachary King, Hank Fabian

Fort Gibson: Cooper Glasgow

Glenpool: Cade McCall, Kade Shields

Holland Hall: Andrik Ramirez, Luke Nowlin, Andrew Silvestri, Thomas Bennett, Michael Cameron

Jenks: Santiago Pereira, Tyler McDoulett, Jace Williams

Kiefer: Jonah Shabantu

Lincoln Christian: Lukas Bury, Jackson Strode, Colin Pogue, Tyler Stine, Brody Johnson

Mannford: Lydon Swafford

Metro Christian: Owen Schwerdtfeger, Brodie Bradshaw

Owasso: Dane Janowski, Casey Little, Samuel Hays, Isaac Krueger, Evan Carter, Gabe Baughman, Eric Reed

Prue: Dylan McDevitt

Pryor: Dayton Hunter

Regent Prep: Clay McKinney, Jonah Dickens, Ross Phelps, Caleb Brayton, Daniel Portman, Jobey Greuel

Rejoice Christian: Garrett Barney, Conner Ingraham, Max Coulter, Tyler Dill, Dylan Perkins, Colby Thomas

Sapulpa: Brian Slone, Izsik Meza, Titus Ellis, Clayton McCullough, Jaxson Lary, Kyle Haught

Stillwater: Mez Barth

Tahlequah: Jacob Tiger

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylan Nofire, Hunter Williams

Victory Christian: Matthew Hall

Wagoner: James Coward

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Athlete of the Year

2021: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow

2020: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson

2019: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson

2018: Jack Vincent, Claremore

2017: Luke Murphy, Lincoln Christian

2016: Matt Young, Jenks

2015: Matt Young, Jenks

2014: Jacob Janzen, Jenks

2013: Cody Jones, Jenks

2012: Noah Gade, Stillwater; Cody Jones, Jenks

2011: Chris Staub, Jenks

2010: David Arnett, Metro Christian

2009: Erik Alnes, Union

2008: Steven Baker, Union

2007: Steven Baker, Union

2006: Bruce Irving, Skiatook

2005: Thomas Pynn, Kelley

Coach of the Year

2021: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

2020: David Spears, Tahlequah

2019: Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer

2018: Blake Collins, Owasso

2017: David Ayres, Bartlesville

2016: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2013: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2012: Philip West, Kelley

2011: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2010: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2009: Shane Messinger, Broken Arrow

2008: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2007: Mike Stanton, Union

2006: Bryan Yockers, Jenks

2005: Eric Moon, Kelley