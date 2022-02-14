All-World schedule
Tuesday: Boys and girls cross country
Wednesday: Volleyball
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with girls cross country.
Here's how the team was picked. Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Here are the 2021-22 selections:
Athlete of the year finalists
The girls cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this summer's All-World banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. Date and venue will be announced later.
Cayden Dawson
BIXBY • SENIOR
The Oklahoma State signee spent her senior season collecting first-place medals. It all started at the Early Tiger meet in Tahlequah, and she later finished in first at the Broken Arrow meet. Twice she took on runners from multiple states and finished on top, claiming first place at both the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Missouri and at the Chile Pepper meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas. From there, Dawson became a Frontier Valley Conference medalist, as well as a first-place finisher at the Class 6A regional meet in Tulsa. She capped her season with a second-place finish at the 6A state meet.
Payton Hinkle
BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR
The Oklahoma State signee capped off her senior season with a third consecutive state championship, finishing the Class 6A state meet at 17:56. Prior to that, Hinkle collected wins in the Deer Creek meet and the OSU Jamboree. She was also second at the Frontier Valley Conference meet, and then had a fourth-place showing at the 6A regional meet in Bartlesville leading up to the state meet.
Avery Mazzei
JENKS • SENIOR
The Oral Roberts signee went toe-to-toe with both Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle and Bixby’s Cayden Dawson all season long. And much like the other two, Mazzei spent the majority of her senior season in the top three of nearly every meet she ran in. She scored second-place finishes at meets at Carl Albert, Broken Arrow and the Class 6A regional meet. She was fourth at the OSU Jamboree and eighth at the Chile Pepper meet in Arkansas. She grabbed bronze at the Frontier Valley Conference, and capped her season with a third-place showing at the 6A state meet.
First team
Cayden Dawson, Bixby, Sr.
Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow, Sr.
Avery Mazzei, Jenks, Sr.
Deborah Mazzei, Jenks, Sr.
Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley, Fr.
Brelee Burcham, Coweta, Jr.
Gabriella Degeorge, Lincoln Christian, Sr.
Coach of the year: Rachael Graddy, Jenks
Honorable mention
Adair: Emily Fields, Erica Anderson, Payton Dingman, Hannah Gilstrap, Misty Mooney
Bartlesville: Gentry Turner
Beggs: Autumn Lester, Summer Lester
Bixby: Sarah Mason
Broken Arrow: Lily Melton, Averie McKnight, Elle Hendrickson
Cascia Hall: Megan Mullen, Abie Dukelow, Avery Gonzales, Shea Jackson, Julia Hulver, Sydney Cuttler, Kate Warthan
Chelsea: Tylea Jones, Jaclyn Draeger
Claremore Sequoyah: Hailey McClure
Cleveland: Kyler Kauk
Coweta: Hailey Secrest, Anna Patterson, Kate Little, Kyliee Addington, Macey Brooks
Cushing: Amaya Grant
Edison: Devyn Doakes, Jade Renkes
Jenks: Tarryn Lowry, Emily Coffey, Ryann Barber, Sophie Simmons, Anna Bowler
Kelley: Katherine Bishop, Malana Eurest, Ella Eureste, Addison Gehring, Alexandra Borovich, Kailey Weeks
Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, Halli Kiddy
Lincoln Christian: Baylee Woodrich, Lucy George, Sierra Dillingham, Kaitlin Richerson
Metro Christian: Laura Storms, Becca Haveman, Caroline Stewart, Paige Reece, Clara Decker
Mingo Valley: Alyssa Jones, Mye Howard, Izzy Foster, Abi Morton, Ava Parrish, Chloe Nabb, Adison Chesney
Owasso: Elizabeth Booth, Olivia Graham, Quinn Thomason, Kate Stocksen, Brooklyn Garafola, Sarah Swofford
Pryor: Arauna Daily
Regent Prep: Micah Dickens, Emmarie Marino, Rebecca O’Dea, Lydia Rice, Kate McKinney, Ellie Hoemann
Rejoice Christian: Faith Tinney
Sapulpa: Jasmine Brown, Seriah Vess
Skiatook: Tegan Althouse
Sperry: Lilly Travis
Stillwater: Cayden Brickman, Lydia Dolezal
Tahlequah: McKenna Hood, Lily Couch
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Emmary Elizondo, Conlie Smith
Verdigris: Jaycee Adkins
Vinita: Lauren Fraley, Sophia Snedden, Addison Osburn
Wagoner: Joci Bryant
Coach of the year: Blake Collins, Owasso
Previous winners
Athlete of the Year
2020: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
2019: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
2018: Ellie Gilbreath, Regent Prep
2017: Rilee Rigdon, Bartlesville
2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2015: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2014: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2013: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs
2012: Abby Hoover, Sapulpa
2011: Regan Ward, Beggs
2010: Maddie Brown, Jenks
2009: Regan Ward, Beggs
2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Sara Vaughn, Union
2006: Sara Vaughn, Union
2005: Ina Ables, Union
Coach of the year
2020: Blake Collins, Owasso
2019: Rachael Graddy, Jenks
2018: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley
2017: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley
2016: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2015: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2014: David Ayers, Bartlesville
2013: Mike Burdge, Sand Springs
2012: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2011: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta
2010: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2009: Arlin Stacy, Collinsville
2008: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta
2007: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley
2006: Maria Fernandez, Jenks
2005: Mike Stanton, Union