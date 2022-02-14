All-World schedule

This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with girls cross country.

Here's how the team was picked. Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Here are the 2021-22 selections:

Athlete of the year finalists

The girls cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this summer's All-World banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. Date and venue will be announced later.

Cayden Dawson

BIXBY • SENIOR

The Oklahoma State signee spent her senior season collecting first-place medals. It all started at the Early Tiger meet in Tahlequah, and she later finished in first at the Broken Arrow meet. Twice she took on runners from multiple states and finished on top, claiming first place at both the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Missouri and at the Chile Pepper meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas. From there, Dawson became a Frontier Valley Conference medalist, as well as a first-place finisher at the Class 6A regional meet in Tulsa. She capped her season with a second-place finish at the 6A state meet.

Payton Hinkle

BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR

The Oklahoma State signee capped off her senior season with a third consecutive state championship, finishing the Class 6A state meet at 17:56. Prior to that, Hinkle collected wins in the Deer Creek meet and the OSU Jamboree. She was also second at the Frontier Valley Conference meet, and then had a fourth-place showing at the 6A regional meet in Bartlesville leading up to the state meet.

Avery Mazzei

JENKS • SENIOR

The Oral Roberts signee went toe-to-toe with both Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle and Bixby’s Cayden Dawson all season long. And much like the other two, Mazzei spent the majority of her senior season in the top three of nearly every meet she ran in. She scored second-place finishes at meets at Carl Albert, Broken Arrow and the Class 6A regional meet. She was fourth at the OSU Jamboree and eighth at the Chile Pepper meet in Arkansas. She grabbed bronze at the Frontier Valley Conference, and capped her season with a third-place showing at the 6A state meet.

First team

Cayden Dawson, Bixby, Sr.

Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Avery Mazzei, Jenks, Sr.

Deborah Mazzei, Jenks, Sr.

Gwyneth Meyers, Bishop Kelley, Fr.

Brelee Burcham, Coweta, Jr.

Gabriella Degeorge, Lincoln Christian, Sr.

Coach of the year: Rachael Graddy, Jenks

Honorable mention

Adair: Emily Fields, Erica Anderson, Payton Dingman, Hannah Gilstrap, Misty Mooney

Bartlesville: Gentry Turner

Beggs: Autumn Lester, Summer Lester

Bixby: Sarah Mason

Broken Arrow: Lily Melton, Averie McKnight, Elle Hendrickson

Cascia Hall: Megan Mullen, Abie Dukelow, Avery Gonzales, Shea Jackson, Julia Hulver, Sydney Cuttler, Kate Warthan

Chelsea: Tylea Jones, Jaclyn Draeger

Claremore Sequoyah: Hailey McClure

Cleveland: Kyler Kauk

Coweta: Hailey Secrest, Anna Patterson, Kate Little, Kyliee Addington, Macey Brooks

Cushing: Amaya Grant

Edison: Devyn Doakes, Jade Renkes

Jenks: Tarryn Lowry, Emily Coffey, Ryann Barber, Sophie Simmons, Anna Bowler

Kelley: Katherine Bishop, Malana Eurest, Ella Eureste, Addison Gehring, Alexandra Borovich, Kailey Weeks

Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, Halli Kiddy

Lincoln Christian: Baylee Woodrich, Lucy George, Sierra Dillingham, Kaitlin Richerson

Metro Christian: Laura Storms, Becca Haveman, Caroline Stewart, Paige Reece, Clara Decker

Mingo Valley: Alyssa Jones, Mye Howard, Izzy Foster, Abi Morton, Ava Parrish, Chloe Nabb, Adison Chesney

Owasso: Elizabeth Booth, Olivia Graham, Quinn Thomason, Kate Stocksen, Brooklyn Garafola, Sarah Swofford

Pryor: Arauna Daily

Regent Prep: Micah Dickens, Emmarie Marino, Rebecca O’Dea, Lydia Rice, Kate McKinney, Ellie Hoemann

Rejoice Christian: Faith Tinney

Sapulpa: Jasmine Brown, Seriah Vess

Skiatook: Tegan Althouse

Sperry: Lilly Travis

Stillwater: Cayden Brickman, Lydia Dolezal

Tahlequah: McKenna Hood, Lily Couch

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Emmary Elizondo, Conlie Smith

Verdigris: Jaycee Adkins

Vinita: Lauren Fraley, Sophia Snedden, Addison Osburn

Wagoner: Joci Bryant

Coach of the year: Blake Collins, Owasso

Previous winners

Athlete of the Year

2020: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

2019: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

2018: Ellie Gilbreath, Regent Prep

2017: Rilee Rigdon, Bartlesville

2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2015: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2014: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2013: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2012: Abby Hoover, Sapulpa

2011: Regan Ward, Beggs

2010: Maddie Brown, Jenks

2009: Regan Ward, Beggs

2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Sara Vaughn, Union

2006: Sara Vaughn, Union

2005: Ina Ables, Union

Coach of the year

2020: Blake Collins, Owasso

2019: Rachael Graddy, Jenks

2018: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2017: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2016: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2015: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2014: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2013: Mike Burdge, Sand Springs

2012: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2011: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2010: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2009: Arlin Stacy, Collinsville

2008: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2007: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley

2006: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2005: Mike Stanton, Union