This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with boys cross country.

Here's how the team was picked. Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Here are the 2021-22 selections:

Athlete of the year finalists

The boys cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this summer's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. Date and venue will be announced later.

Blake Feron

BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR

Started the season off with a third-place finish at the Deer Creek meet. He followed that with a first-place performance at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah. Another first-place followed at Feron’s home meet in Broken Arrow, and he later posted a sixth-place showing at the Jamboree meet at Oklahoma State. From there, he claimed a Frontier Valley Conference individual championship before coming in second place at the Class 6A regional meet. To finish the season, Feron finished fourth in the 6A state meet with a closing time of 15:39. Feron has signed with Rogers State.

Mason Quinton

SAPULPA • SENIOR

Spent most of the season finishing in the top three of nearly every race he entered. He claimed an individual victory at the Booker T. Washington meet in September, and collected second-place showings at meets in Sapulpa, Edmond (pre-state) and regionals in Tulsa. In a multi-state meet at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Quinton was 34th. At the Oklahoma Baptist and Frontier Valley Conference meets, he finished in third place, and he then finished in third place at the 5A state meet.

Andrew Smithwick

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN • JUNIOR

Started the season at the Deer Creek meet, among some of the state’s best runners, and Smithwick finished 12th overall. From there, he followed with a second-place finish at the Camp Gruber meet in Braggs. After a 12th-place showing among runners from several states at the OSU Jamboree, Smithwick finished in first place at both the Pinnacle Conference meet and the Class 4A regional meet. The season then culminated at the 4A state meet, where Smithwick finished second overall. Was an All-World finalist last year.

First team

Blake Feron, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Mason Quinton, Sapulpa, Sr.

Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Jr.

Ike Walker, Holland Hall, Sr.

Keegan Thomas, Stillwater, Jr.

Ryan Brennan, Bishop Kelley, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

Honorable mention

B.T. Washington: Nathan Uy

Bartlesville: Dayton Austin

Berryhill: Mason Bickle, Boston Weinstock

Broken Arrow: Eli Hopkins, Mason Hopkins

Cascia Hall: Forrest Sipes, Jack Farrell

Chelsea: Jaden Perry

Chouteau: Brayden Russell, Daniel Chupp, Hayden Stutzman

Claremore Sequoyah: Luke Wood, Eli Wood

Collinsville: Aaron Shiever

Coweta: Avan Doeksen, Kyle Newell, Shane Borszich, Max Clark, Jaron Meadows

Cushing: Ethan Hilbert

Edison: Zachary King, Marlon McFalls, Henry Zoellner

Fort Gibson: Cooper Glasgow

Henryetta: Xander Lollis, Jahse Kranz

Jenks: Tyler McDoulett

Kelley: Anthony Tittjung, Brody Adams, Rowan Meyers, Andrew Seneker, Dante Mack, Will Vantrease

Kiefer: Ty Rupert, Jonathan Figueroa, Trevor Rupert

Lincoln Christian: Jaxson Brooks, Ethan Martin, Asher Harris, Tyler Stine, Ben Himaya, Lukas Bury

Mannford: Lydon Swafford

Metro Christian: Carson Smith, Owen Schwerdtfeger, JP Trook, Luke Griesemer

Mingo Valley: Solomon Higgins, Alex Savage, Nathan Tinkler

Muskogee: Candon West

Okmulgee: Nicardio Hunt

Owasso: Casey Little, Gideon Hays, Dane Janowski, Francisco Santos, Ian Conder, Isaac Krueger

Pryor: Mason Pendley

Regent Prep: Ross Phelps, Caleb Brayton

Rejoice Christian: Evan Heiden, Max Coulter, Conner Ingraham, Dylan Perkins

Salina: Douglas Carroll

Sapulpa: Evan Quinton, Izsik Meza, Drake Geeteh

Tahlequah: Trae Baker, Jack McKee, Eric Burns

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylan Nofire, Alex Elizondo

Wesleyan Christian: Trey White, Leo Williams

Previous winners

Athlete of the Year

2020: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson

2019: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson

2018: Jack Vincent, Claremore

2017: Luke Murphy, Lincoln Christian

2016: Matt Young, Jenks

2015: Matt Young, Jenks

2014: Jacob Janzen, Jenks

2013: Cody Jones, Jenks

2012: Noah Gade, Stillwater; Cody Jones, Jenks

2011: Chris Staub, Jenks

2010: David Arnett, Metro Christian

2009: Erik Alnes, Union

2008: Steven Baker, Union

2007: Steven Baker, Union

2006: Bruce Irving, Skiatook

2005: Thomas Pynn, Kelley

Coach of the Year

2020: David Spears, Tahlequah

2019: Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer

2018: Blake Collins, Owasso

2017: David Ayres, Bartlesville

2016: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2013: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2012: Philip West, Kelley

2011: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2010: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2009: Shane Messinger, Broken Arrow

2008: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2007: Mike Stanton, Union

2006: Bryan Yockers, Jenks

2005: Eric Moon, Kelley