All-World schedule
Tuesday: Boys and girls cross country
Wednesday: Volleyball
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with boys cross country.
Here's how the team was picked. Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Here are the 2021-22 selections:
Athlete of the year finalists
The boys cross country athlete of the year will be announced at this summer's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. Date and venue will be announced later.
Blake Feron
BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR
Started the season off with a third-place finish at the Deer Creek meet. He followed that with a first-place performance at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah. Another first-place followed at Feron’s home meet in Broken Arrow, and he later posted a sixth-place showing at the Jamboree meet at Oklahoma State. From there, he claimed a Frontier Valley Conference individual championship before coming in second place at the Class 6A regional meet. To finish the season, Feron finished fourth in the 6A state meet with a closing time of 15:39. Feron has signed with Rogers State.
Mason Quinton
SAPULPA • SENIOR
Spent most of the season finishing in the top three of nearly every race he entered. He claimed an individual victory at the Booker T. Washington meet in September, and collected second-place showings at meets in Sapulpa, Edmond (pre-state) and regionals in Tulsa. In a multi-state meet at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Quinton was 34th. At the Oklahoma Baptist and Frontier Valley Conference meets, he finished in third place, and he then finished in third place at the 5A state meet.
Andrew Smithwick
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN • JUNIOR
Started the season at the Deer Creek meet, among some of the state’s best runners, and Smithwick finished 12th overall. From there, he followed with a second-place finish at the Camp Gruber meet in Braggs. After a 12th-place showing among runners from several states at the OSU Jamboree, Smithwick finished in first place at both the Pinnacle Conference meet and the Class 4A regional meet. The season then culminated at the 4A state meet, where Smithwick finished second overall. Was an All-World finalist last year.
First team
Blake Feron, Broken Arrow, Sr.
Mason Quinton, Sapulpa, Sr.
Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Jr.
Ike Walker, Holland Hall, Sr.
Keegan Thomas, Stillwater, Jr.
Ryan Brennan, Bishop Kelley, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
Honorable mention
B.T. Washington: Nathan Uy
Bartlesville: Dayton Austin
Berryhill: Mason Bickle, Boston Weinstock
Broken Arrow: Eli Hopkins, Mason Hopkins
Cascia Hall: Forrest Sipes, Jack Farrell
Chelsea: Jaden Perry
Chouteau: Brayden Russell, Daniel Chupp, Hayden Stutzman
Claremore Sequoyah: Luke Wood, Eli Wood
Collinsville: Aaron Shiever
Coweta: Avan Doeksen, Kyle Newell, Shane Borszich, Max Clark, Jaron Meadows
Cushing: Ethan Hilbert
Edison: Zachary King, Marlon McFalls, Henry Zoellner
Fort Gibson: Cooper Glasgow
Henryetta: Xander Lollis, Jahse Kranz
Jenks: Tyler McDoulett
Kelley: Anthony Tittjung, Brody Adams, Rowan Meyers, Andrew Seneker, Dante Mack, Will Vantrease
Kiefer: Ty Rupert, Jonathan Figueroa, Trevor Rupert
Lincoln Christian: Jaxson Brooks, Ethan Martin, Asher Harris, Tyler Stine, Ben Himaya, Lukas Bury
Mannford: Lydon Swafford
Metro Christian: Carson Smith, Owen Schwerdtfeger, JP Trook, Luke Griesemer
Mingo Valley: Solomon Higgins, Alex Savage, Nathan Tinkler
Muskogee: Candon West
Okmulgee: Nicardio Hunt
Owasso: Casey Little, Gideon Hays, Dane Janowski, Francisco Santos, Ian Conder, Isaac Krueger
Pryor: Mason Pendley
Regent Prep: Ross Phelps, Caleb Brayton
Rejoice Christian: Evan Heiden, Max Coulter, Conner Ingraham, Dylan Perkins
Salina: Douglas Carroll
Sapulpa: Evan Quinton, Izsik Meza, Drake Geeteh
Tahlequah: Trae Baker, Jack McKee, Eric Burns
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Rylan Nofire, Alex Elizondo
Wesleyan Christian: Trey White, Leo Williams
Previous winners
Athlete of the Year
2020: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson
2019: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson
2018: Jack Vincent, Claremore
2017: Luke Murphy, Lincoln Christian
2016: Matt Young, Jenks
2015: Matt Young, Jenks
2014: Jacob Janzen, Jenks
2013: Cody Jones, Jenks
2012: Noah Gade, Stillwater; Cody Jones, Jenks
2011: Chris Staub, Jenks
2010: David Arnett, Metro Christian
2009: Erik Alnes, Union
2008: Steven Baker, Union
2007: Steven Baker, Union
2006: Bruce Irving, Skiatook
2005: Thomas Pynn, Kelley
Coach of the Year
2020: David Spears, Tahlequah
2019: Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer
2018: Blake Collins, Owasso
2017: David Ayres, Bartlesville
2016: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian
2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2013: Steve Patterson, Jenks
2012: Philip West, Kelley
2011: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2010: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2009: Shane Messinger, Broken Arrow
2008: Matt Pile, Metro Christian
2007: Mike Stanton, Union
2006: Bryan Yockers, Jenks
2005: Eric Moon, Kelley