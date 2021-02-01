Coweta's Linda Brice is latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Linda Brice * Coweta * 5-7 * Sr.
Scored 25 in a 61-34 win at Skiatook and has 133 points in her last six games. Went 9-for-11 from the field against the Bulldogs, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Scored a career-high 34 in a 62-52 win over Broken Arrow in the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational on Jan. 22 and scored 24 in an overtime win at Pryor on Jan. 19. Averages 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior and has 1,406 career points.
