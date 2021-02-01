 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta's Linda Brice is latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Coweta's Linda Brice is latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

{{featured_button_text}}

Linda Brice * Coweta * 5-7 * Sr.

Scored 25 in a 61-34 win at Skiatook and has 133 points in her last six games. Went 9-for-11 from the field against the Bulldogs, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Scored a career-high 34 in a 62-52 win over Broken Arrow in the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational on Jan. 22 and scored 24 in an overtime win at Pryor on Jan. 19. Averages 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior and has 1,406 career points.

Send nominations to mike.brown@tulsaworld.com.

Coweta's Linda Brice

Coweta senior guard Linda Brice is the latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week. BRETT ROJO/Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News