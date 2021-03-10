 Skip to main content
COVID sidelines Rogers from 5A boys state basketball tournament
breaking

Memorial vs Will Rogers (copy)

Rogers qualified for its first state tournament since 1996 but won't be able to participate due to COVID protocols.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Rogers has been knocked out of the Class 5A boys state basketball tournament a day before its scheduled tip-off.

State tournament scores and schedules

On Wednesday, Tulsa Public Schools announced that Rogers' team has been quarantined due to a positive COVID test for one of its student-athletes.

As a result, Rogers will not participate in the tournament due to COVID protocols. The Ropers qualified for the state tournament this year for the first time since 1996.

"It's a shame," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said. "I hated it for our kids. They've had a good run. It's just unfortunate."

Rogers was scheduled to play top-ranked Midwest City Carl Albert in the tournament opener at 2 p.m. Thursday at Owasso High School. Carl Albert will receive a bye to the semifinals.

Photos: Memorial vs. Will Rogers boys high school basketball

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

