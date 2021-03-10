COVID sidelines Rogers from 5A boys state basketball tournament

Rogers has been knocked out of the Class 5A boys state basketball tournament a day before its scheduled tip-off.
On Wednesday, Tulsa Public Schools announced that Rogers' team has been quarantined due to a positive COVID test for one of its student-athletes.
As a result, Rogers will not participate in the tournament due to COVID protocols. The Ropers qualified for the state tournament this year for the first time since 1996.
"It's a shame," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said. "I hated it for our kids. They've had a good run. It's just unfortunate."
Rogers was scheduled to play top-ranked Midwest City Carl Albert in the tournament opener at 2 p.m. Thursday at Owasso High School. Carl Albert will receive a bye to the semifinals.
