 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collinsville's Jordan Williams is first Tulsa World high school wrestler of the week

Collinsville's Jordan Williams is first Tulsa World high school wrestler of the week

{{featured_button_text}}
Collinsville junior wrestling standout Jordan Williams

Collinsville wrestling standout Jordan Williams

 Mike Brown

Jordan Williams * Collinsville * 145 * Jr.

Two-time state champ is 12-0 in 2020-21, with individual titles in the Broken Arrow and Sand Springs tournaments, and 99-1 over three seasons. Owns a 9-3 win over Teague Travis, a three-time Missouri state champ and Oklahoma State University commit who moved to Stillwater as a senior. Went 47-1 last year en route to the 5A state title at 126. Committed to OSU last month and is rated No. 5 nationally in the 2022 recruiting class by FloWrestling.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News