Collinsville's Jordan Williams is first Tulsa World high school wrestler of the week

Jordan Williams * Collinsville * 145 * Jr.

Two-time state champ is 12-0 in 2020-21, with individual titles in the Broken Arrow and Sand Springs tournaments, and 99-1 over three seasons. Owns a 9-3 win over Teague Travis, a three-time Missouri state champ and Oklahoma State University commit who moved to Stillwater as a senior. Went 47-1 last year en route to the 5A state title at 126. Committed to OSU last month and is rated No. 5 nationally in the 2022 recruiting class by FloWrestling.