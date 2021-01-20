Collinsville wrestler Cole Brooks making up for lost time

Back in the groove
Collinsville sophomore Cole Brooks is back at his preferred weight and making up for lost time.
He won a key bout in the 5A No. 1 Cards’ 33-30 win over No. 2 Skiatook last Thursday, outlasting Brody Gee in overtime, 6-5, at 126 pounds.
Gee had a pin in the deciding match last February as Skiatook nipped its Highway 20 rival in the Class 5A dual state final.
“Every bout’s a key bout when you win the match by three points,” Brooks said.
Brooks won three consecutive junior high state titles, never losing a match. But as a varsity freshman last year, he was forced to wrestle at 145 because the Cards were so loaded at his best weights.
“(Brooks) knew we needed him there and he’s a competitor, so he was gonna wrestle wherever he could find a spot,” Collinsville coach Wes Harding said.
Brooks said he had to eat and drink lots of water prior to most weigh-ins to reach 132 pounds, the minimum weight required to wrestle at 145.
Though frequently matched against larger opponents, he still qualified for state by finishing third in the regional tournament.
Now facing opponents more his own size, Brooks is 13-1.
Tournament tough
Class 4A No. 2 Cushing made a statement over the weekend by outpointing Collinsville for the team title in Sapulpa’s Jerry Billings Invitational.
Meanwhile, 4A No. 1 Tuttle came east to win Catoosa’s Port City Classic team championship. Skiatook, wrestling at the 4A level in tournaments in 2021, finished second.
At Sapulpa, Cushing sent seven to the finals and received individual crowns from Kaiser Simpson (120), Hayden Lemons (126) and Beau Stokes (285).
Collinsville’s titles came from Canon Acklin (106), Cameron Steed (132), Drake Acklin (145) and Jordan Williams (152).
At Catoosa, Tuttle and Skiatook crowned four champions each. Winning for the Bulldogs were Josh Taylor (138), Tony Johnson (160), Cougar Andersen (170) and Hunter Hall (175).
BA's Cullors shines
In perhaps the No. 1 match at Catoosa, Broken Arrow’s Jordan Cullors knocked off Cascia Hall's three-time state champion, Eli Griffin, 5-2.
Cullors also had three falls in the tournament and was named Tulsa World wrestler of the week.
Like Brooks, Cullors is also making up for lost time. A state runner-up as a Collinsville freshman in 2019, he moved to Broken Arrow and missed most of last season with a nagging knee injury.
He's now 16-2 as a junior with two wins over Tucker Owens of Mustang, the defending 6A champion at 126.
Other tourney winners
At Sapulpa, Bixby received titles from Clay Giddens-Buttram (113), Zach Blankenship (138), Erik McCown (170) and Jersey Robb (195).
Sapulpa’s Cohlson Peper won at 160, Sperry’s Seth Jackson knocked off top-seeded William Simpson of Cushing at 182 and Jenks’ Haden Crawley won at 195.
At Catoosa, Inola’s Josh Flores, Broken Arrow’s Ramses Soto and Owasso’s Tyler Rich were crowned at 152, 182 and 285, respectively.
The long view
Veteran official Paul Ameen worked the recent Larry Wilkey Tournament at Jenks for the 35th year.
Ameen said wrestling has changed since he won three consecutive state titles for Midwest City in 1974-76. But it's more about the shifting traditions than anything else, he said.
“Some of the schools who were good in the ‘70s and ‘80s may not be as good now, but the sport is growing and girls wrestling is a big part of that,” he said.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association staged exhibition championships for girls last winter and will decide its first sanctioned titles in February.
“We have 318 girls wrestling 9 through 12 and we’re getting women referees,” Ameen said. “In some of the small towns, girls wrestling is bigger than the boys wrestling.”
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World