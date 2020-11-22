Collinsville learning to fly with junior QB Andrew Carney

The Cards have a 85-39 record, four district titles and nine consecutive winning seasons in Jones' 11 years at the helm. They've at least as far as the semifinals three times and their 2015 team came within an eyelash of winning the school’s first gold ball.

Jones and former offensive coordinator Adam Hass, were sympatico about how they wanted to attack. But Hass moved on to become head coach at Keys and his Cougars scored a playoff stunner last Friday, nipping 2A No. 2 Cascia Hall 16-14.

Jones had only one "non-negotiable" about how the offense should be run when he promoted Chronister, who numbers Hass, former Oologah head coach Brandon Craig and longtime Cards’ aide Tom Redding among his offensive influences.

"I wanted to continue to run the football and be a physical team, whether it was out of no tight ends, no huddle or whatever, because I feel like that's our DNA," he said. "I turned the rest over to (Chronister) and I feel he is the perfect example of a guy who has prepared himself for this moment."

The no-huddle enables the Cards to dictate tempo and Carney's rapid development and understanding of the offense allows them to be as daring as they want to be.