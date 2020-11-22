Collinsville learning to fly with junior QB Andrew Carney

The white helmet still has the head of an angry red bird on each side, but this isn’t your typical Collinsville football team. Call them “Cardinals 2.0.”
Old-school head coach Kevin Jones still would rather run the ball on every play. But new offensive coordinator Tyler Chronister has installed a no-huddle system, ginned up a passing attack and made everything a lot less predictable.
The Cards threw exactly one touchdown pass all last season. In 2020, first-year starting quarterback Andrew Carney has thrown at least one in every game.
Carney has 20 for the season, with 11 going to 6-foot-3 Oscar Hammond, who blossomed as a star after growing five inches in the offseason. Another seven have gone to 6-foot-4 Kaleb Cunningham. Both receivers average more than 20 yards per catch.
All that passing discourages defenders from ganging up at the line of scrimmage, as they did before when the Cards were running more than 90% of the time.
“It forces (defenders) to spread out. There's a lot more room to run than I've had in the past," junior running back Brayden Gilkey said.
Carney, who operates the read option with surgical precision, has rushed for 1,390 yards and 21 TDs, averaging 10.1 yards per carry. Gilkey, who doubles at middle linebacker, has 1,010 yards and 11 TDs.
It adds up this: Nobody has come close to stopping the 5A No. 2 Cards in 2020. Averaging 51.4 points per game, they are likely the highest-scoring team in school history as they prepare for a third-round playoff game against Guthrie at 7 p.m. Friday in Sallee Field.
According to Tulsa World records, the only Collinsville team that came close to matching their 514 points in 10 games was the 2018 state-semifinal squad that scored 499 points in 13 games.
“I didn’t realize that. Very proud of our guys and my coaches,” Jones said.
In the final game of the regular season, the Cards scored touchdowns on eight of nine possessions to dispatch Tahlequah 55-20 and finish their second 10-0 regular season in three years.
“Give credit to the kids, it’s how they’ve adapted and competed and how hard they’ve worked,” said Chronister, who coached quarterbacks the previous three years.
Teams frequently take on the personality of their head coaches, and Jones is as tough as shoe leather.
A 1991 graduate of Westville High School, Jones learned smash-mouth football playing linebacker for former Yellowjackets head coaches Bill Balcom and Jeff Collyge. He brings a healthy respect for that style to his own coaching philosophy.
“I definitely have a soft spot for blue-collar guys who work hard and pride themselves on being tough. We've got a lot of those kinds of kids here at Collinsville." he said. "Our concept is that we're gonna pound and pound and when we have talent, we're gonna be really good, and when we're not as talented, we're gonna build (on the toughness) and still be good."
The Cards have a 85-39 record, four district titles and nine consecutive winning seasons in Jones' 11 years at the helm. They've at least as far as the semifinals three times and their 2015 team came within an eyelash of winning the school’s first gold ball.
Jones and former offensive coordinator Adam Hass, were sympatico about how they wanted to attack. But Hass moved on to become head coach at Keys and his Cougars scored a playoff stunner last Friday, nipping 2A No. 2 Cascia Hall 16-14.
Jones had only one "non-negotiable" about how the offense should be run when he promoted Chronister, who numbers Hass, former Oologah head coach Brandon Craig and longtime Cards’ aide Tom Redding among his offensive influences.
"I wanted to continue to run the football and be a physical team, whether it was out of no tight ends, no huddle or whatever, because I feel like that's our DNA," he said. "I turned the rest over to (Chronister) and I feel he is the perfect example of a guy who has prepared himself for this moment."
The no-huddle enables the Cards to dictate tempo and Carney's rapid development and understanding of the offense allows them to be as daring as they want to be.
“I think we knew going into the season that we had a good team, but the major thing is our quarterback," Chronister said. "(Carney's) really progessed in a year. He's comfortable with what we’re doing and he’s done a great job of protecting the football.”
Carney hasn't lost a fumble or thrown an interception all season. The 6-foot-1 junior grew up in Collinsville as a running back, but converted to quarterback as a freshman because there were plenty of backs in the class and Jones had a hunch that Carney could handle the job.
“I’ve always been more comfortable running the ball, but coach Jones knew me pretty well. The coaches have been working with me over the last couple of years and I’m grateful that they had enough faith in me to give me a chance," Carney said.
But his sophomore season was a wash. Helping his family install a swimming pool the previous summer, Carney hurt his back and couldn't get well.
“With all the bending over and shoveling, I sprained it and it kept getting worse and worse and didn’t have time to heal,” he said.
Carney was excited to get started again in 2020 with what seemed a more-than-capable supporting cast.
Versatile senior H-back Baylor Weathers provides strong blocking and an occasional receiving threat (with two TDs) and six men have provided stability on the offensive line. Center Cannon Howard and guards Blake Battles and Clayton Brewer have started every game and Kaleb Bassett, Kaden Jones, Marshall Palmer have totated at the tackles.
“I knew we had a bunch of people with an extreme work ethic,” Carney said. “I knew if we got our stuff together and executed, it would work out just fine.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!