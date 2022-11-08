 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

College signing period opens Wednesday

Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen reveals a Notre Dame shirt during his college commitment ceremony Sept. 27. He is scheduled to sign Wednesday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Wednesday starts the college signing period for high school senior student-athletes in all sports except football.

Basketball signings can occur from Wednesday through Nov. 16. After that, the next NCAA basketball signing period starts April 12. Signings are allowed in all other sports besides basketball and football until Aug. 1.

The early football signing period is pushed back a week this year to Dec. 21-23.

Several area high schools are planning signing ceremonies Wednesday, including Bixby. Broken Arrow, Holland Hall, Jenks, Owasso and Union.

Among Wednesday’s scheduled basketball signings are Broken Arrow's Connor Dow with Oklahoma State, Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen with Oklahoma State and Gentry Baldwin with Oral Roberts, and Holland Hall's Elise Hill with Tulsa. In soccer, Broken Arrow's Cora Hair is set to sign with Arkansas and Owasso's Lauren Hoefer with Oklahoma.

To report signings, please email them to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

