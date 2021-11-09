 Skip to main content
College signing ceremonies set Wednesday at area high schools
Broken Arrow's three-time Class 6A cross county champion Payton Hinkle is expected to sign Wednesday with Oklahoma State.

 Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Wednesday opens the college signing period for high school student-athletes in all sports except football.

Basketball signings can occur from Wednesday through Nov. 17. After that, the next NCAA basketball signing period starts April 13. Signings are allowed in all other sports besides basketball and football until Aug. 1.

The early football signing period is Dec. 15-17.

Several area high schools are planning signing ceremonies Wednesday.

Among Wednesday's scheduled signings are Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle, a three-time cross country state champion, with Oklahoma State; Jenks cross country's twin sisters Avery and Deborah Mazzei with Oral Roberts, and Tarryn Lowry with Oklahoma; Booker T. Washington volleyball's Sydney Thompson with OU; and Union soccer's Makenzie Malham with Arkansas and basketball's TK Pitts with SMU.

To report signings, please email them to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

Signing Day ceremonies

WEDNESDAY

7:30 a.m.: Union

8:30 a.m.: Sand Springs

9:50 a.m.: Cascia Hall

11 a.m.: Riverfield

2 p.m.: Broken Arrow

2 p.m.: Owasso

3 p.m.: Jenks

3:35 p.m.: Booker T. Washington

