Coaching connections lead to NWOSU signing Jenks golfer Jacob Casey

Coaching connections lead to NWOSU signing Jenks golfer Jacob Casey

020421-tul-spt-hsjenks (copy)

Jenks golfer Jacob Casey signs Wednesday with Northwestern Oklahoma State.

 Michael Noble Jr.

JENKS -- Jenks golfer Jacob Casey was looking at attending Tulsa Community College after graduating from high school in the spring.

Casey, however, will instead be playing golf at Northwestern State in Alva. On Wednesday, Casey signed with NWOSU during a ceremony at Frank Herald Field House.

"It's exciting," Casey said.

So how did Casey attract NWOSU's attention?

NWOSU graduate assistant Parker Rehorn played for Jenks coach Jordan Perceful when Perceful was Union's coach.

Casey will be an education major at NWOSU and is planning a career as a teacher.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

