Clay Martin, an NFL referee and the Jenks basketball coach, sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols

During the Westwood One national radio broadcast of the Monday night meeting of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, it was mentioned that Clay Martin was unable to referee the game as scheduled.

The Jenks basketball head coach and an NFL official since 2015, Martin was said to have been “on the COVID list.” A Jenks source confirmed that the 45-year-old Martin is sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, but is asymptomatic and “doing OK.”

The source reported that Martin is in quarantine at his home and will miss another NFL assignment this weekend. The earliest date on which he could be cleared for a return to football and Jenks basketball would be Tuesday, Dec. 29, meaning that he won’t be on the Trojans’ bench on Monday, when they are matched with Putnam North in the Veterans Arena Classic.

Longtime Jenks assistant coach Kalin Dahl will serve as the head man in the Monday game.

The Veterans Arena Classic is a two-day, six-team event that on Dec. 29 includes a Jenks-Minco contest. If Martin is cleared medically, he would coach the Trojans in that game.

In the NFL, Martin became a referee – a white hat-wearing lead official – before the 2018 season.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.