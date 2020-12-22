 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clay Martin, an NFL referee and the Jenks basketball coach, sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols

Clay Martin, an NFL referee and the Jenks basketball coach, sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols

{{featured_button_text}}
CLAY MARTIN

Sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, coach Clay Martin may be reunited with his Jenks players for next Tuesday's Veterans Arena Classic meeting with Minco. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World

 Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

During the Westwood One national radio broadcast of the Monday night meeting of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, it was mentioned that Clay Martin was unable to referee the game as scheduled.

The Jenks basketball head coach and an NFL official since 2015, Martin was said to have been “on the COVID list.” A Jenks source confirmed that the 45-year-old Martin is sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, but is asymptomatic and “doing OK.”

The source reported that Martin is in quarantine at his home and will miss another NFL assignment this weekend. The earliest date on which he could be cleared for a return to football and Jenks basketball would be Tuesday, Dec. 29, meaning that he won’t be on the Trojans’ bench on Monday, when they are matched with Putnam North in the Veterans Arena Classic.

Longtime Jenks assistant coach Kalin Dahl will serve as the head man in the Monday game.

The Veterans Arena Classic is a two-day, six-team event that on Dec. 29 includes a Jenks-Minco contest. If Martin is cleared medically, he would coach the Trojans in that game.

In the NFL, Martin became a referee – a white hat-wearing lead official – before the 2018 season.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Owasso's Emaud Triplett signs with Army
Sports

Watch Now: Owasso's Emaud Triplett signs with Army

  • Updated

Triplett was a 2019 Tulsa World All-World defensive player of the year finalist who helped the Rams win the Class 6AI state title. This year, he had 105 tackles and shared District 6AI-2 player of the year honors with Union running back AJ Green, who signed with Arkansas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News