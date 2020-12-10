Class B semifinals: Dewar looks to avenge playoff losses to 3-time defending champion Shattuck

Shattuck is looking for its fourth state title in a row, 12th since 2003 and 13th overall. The only other time these teams have met in the semifinals was in 1991 — Shattuck won 32-7 en route to its first state title. They have played in the quarterfinals the past two years with Shattuck winning 62-28 in 2019 and 67-0 in 2018. Dewar is in the semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Dragons have lost three semifinal games since their second and most recent state final in 2007.