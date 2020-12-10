 Skip to main content
Class B semifinals: Dewar looks to avenge playoff losses to 3-time defending champion Shattuck

Shattuck's Samuel Long scores a touchdown against Regent Prep in the Class B quarterfinals.

 Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World

No. 3 Shattuck at No. 1 Dewar

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $7

Records: Shattuck 11-1; Dewar 12-0

Playoff history

Shattuck is looking for its fourth state title in a row, 12th since 2003 and 13th overall. The only other time these teams have met in the semifinals was in 1991 — Shattuck won 32-7 en route to its first state title. They have played in the quarterfinals the past two years with Shattuck winning 62-28 in 2019 and 67-0 in 2018. Dewar is in the semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Dragons have lost three semifinal games since their second and most recent state final in 2007.

Notable

Shattuck's loss was 50-16 to No. 2 Laverne in Week 10. Last week, Shattuck won 44-19 at No. 4 Regent Prep, which gave Dewar its toughest test of the season, 52-18, on Sept. 4. Dewar has five shutouts and its average winning margin is 49.3 points.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

