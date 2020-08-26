Class B district previews: Hungry Regent Prep eyes Class B title after consecutive runner-up finishes

TOP STORYLINE
Can Regent Prep reach the Class B state final again?
After two consecutive Class B state runner-up finishes, the Rams are looking for another shot at the gold ball this year, but graduated the prolific passing combination of Braden Gilbert and Jack Wright. Regent, however, has five returning senior starters.
"This is the most hungry team we have ever had here," Regent coach Adam Bishop said. "We will take this season one day at a time and enjoy it."
AREA CLASS B CAPSULES
Barnsdall Panthers
Head coach: Kylee Sweeney (5th year, 27-18)
2020-21 ADM: 109.81
2019 Record: 9-4
District titles: 1965, ‘79
State titles: None
Projected B-7 finish: 1st
Top players: Carson Dildine, L (6-2, 250, Jr.); Keegan Marin, QB/WR/DL (5-10, 165, Sr.); Bryce Shores, FB/LB (6-1, 175, Sr.); Josh Weber, QB/DB (6-3, 170, Sr.)
Notable: Barnsdall drops to 8-man football after reaching the Class A quarterfinals last year. ... Weber had 80 tackles and three interceptions in 2019.
Davenport Bulldogs
Head coach: John Greenfield (17th year, 175-32)
2020-21 ADM: 105.77
2019 Record: 11-3
District titles: 1930, '44, '71-74, '92, 2004, '09-11, '14-16, '18-19
State titles: 1972-74, 2015
Projected B-8 finish: 1st
Top players: Joseph Acord, LB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Carson Funk, QB (5-10, 170, Sr.); Casey Harelson, TE (6-7, 205, Jr.); Parker Mitchell, CB (5-11, 220, Jr.); Cole Yancey, RB (6-0, 190, Jr.)
Notable: The Bulldogs have four returning starters on each side of the ball.
Regent Prep Rams
Head coach: Adam Bishop (9th year, 70-25)
2020-21 ADM: 129.00
2019 record: 14-1
Projected B-8 finish: 2nd
District titles: 2018-19
State titles; None
Top players: Mason Borden, L (5-10, 190, Sr.); Duvan Boshoff, WR (6-4, 225, Jr.); Will Gilbreath, RB (6-2, 210, Sr.); Jacob Gordon, WR (6-5, 185, Sr.); Seth Streeter, QB (5-11, 175, Sr.); Cole Wiseman, L (5-10, 225, Sr.)
Notable: Seventh-ranked Regent opens the season at No. 4 Dewar on Sept. 4 and hosts No. 3 Davenport in a likely showdown for the B-8 district title in the regular-season finale Nov. 6.
Summit Christian Eagles
Head coach: Todd Fulps (7th year, 19-44)
2020-21 ADM: 143.55
2019 record: 8-4
Projected B-6 finish: 2nd
District titles: None
State titles: None
Top players: Wyatt Austin, QB/LB (5-11, 180, Jr.), Luke Bruner, WR (5-9, 175, Sr.); Jacob Langebartels, RB (6-1, 150, So.); Caleb Sloat, WR (5-11, 175, Sr.)
Notable: Summit returned last season to eight-man football after six years in Class A and posted its best record since 2013. ... Austin accounted for 2,500 yards and 30 TDs last season.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World