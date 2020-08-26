 Skip to main content
Class B district previews: Hungry Regent Prep eyes Class B title after consecutive runner-up finishes

Regent Prep Shattuck Football Championship

Regent Prep players huddle around coach Adam Bishop after losing to Shattuck in the Class B championship game in December. Alonzo Adams/for the Tulsa World, file

TOP STORYLINE

Can Regent Prep reach the Class B state final again?

After two consecutive Class B state runner-up finishes, the Rams are looking for another shot at the gold ball this year, but graduated the prolific passing combination of Braden Gilbert and Jack Wright. Regent, however,  has five returning senior starters.

"This is the most hungry team we have ever had here," Regent coach Adam Bishop said. "We will take this season one day at a time and enjoy it."

AREA CLASS B CAPSULES

Barnsdall Panthers

Head coach: Kylee Sweeney (5th year, 27-18)

2020-21 ADM: 109.81

2019 Record: 9-4

District titles: 1965, ‘79

State titles: None

Projected B-7 finish: 1st

Top players: Carson Dildine, L (6-2, 250, Jr.); Keegan Marin, QB/WR/DL (5-10, 165, Sr.); Bryce Shores, FB/LB (6-1, 175, Sr.); Josh Weber, QB/DB (6-3, 170, Sr.)

Notable: Barnsdall drops to 8-man football after reaching the Class A quarterfinals last year. ... Weber had 80 tackles and three interceptions in 2019.

Davenport Bulldogs

Head coach: John Greenfield (17th year, 175-32)

2020-21 ADM: 105.77

2019 Record: 11-3

District titles: 1930, '44, '71-74, '92, 2004, '09-11, '14-16, '18-19

State titles: 1972-74, 2015

Projected B-8 finish: 1st

Top players: Joseph Acord, LB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Carson Funk, QB (5-10, 170, Sr.); Casey Harelson, TE (6-7, 205, Jr.); Parker Mitchell, CB (5-11, 220, Jr.); Cole Yancey, RB (6-0, 190, Jr.)

Notable: The Bulldogs have four returning starters on each side of the ball.

Regent Prep Rams

Head coach: Adam Bishop (9th year, 70-25)

2020-21 ADM: 129.00

2019 record: 14-1

Projected B-8 finish: 2nd

District titles: 2018-19

State titles; None

Top players: Mason Borden, L (5-10, 190, Sr.); Duvan Boshoff, WR (6-4, 225, Jr.); Will Gilbreath, RB (6-2, 210, Sr.); Jacob Gordon, WR (6-5, 185, Sr.); Seth Streeter, QB (5-11, 175, Sr.); Cole Wiseman, L (5-10, 225, Sr.)

Notable: Seventh-ranked Regent opens the season at No. 4 Dewar on Sept. 4 and hosts No. 3 Davenport in a likely showdown for the B-8 district title in the regular-season finale Nov. 6.

Summit Christian Eagles

Head coach: Todd Fulps (7th year, 19-44)

2020-21 ADM: 143.55

2019 record: 8-4

Projected B-6 finish: 2nd

District titles: None

State titles: None

Top players: Wyatt Austin, QB/LB (5-11, 180, Jr.), Luke Bruner, WR (5-9, 175, Sr.); Jacob Langebartels, RB (6-1, 150, So.); Caleb Sloat, WR (5-11, 175, Sr.)

Notable: Summit returned last season to eight-man football after six years in Class A and posted its best record since 2013. ... Austin accounted for 2,500 yards and 30 TDs last season.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

