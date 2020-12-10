Class A semifinals: Cashion at Pawhuska -- a matchup of explosive offenses

No. 2 Cashion at No. 1 Pawhuska

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $7

Records: Cashion 13-0; Pawhuska 12-0

Playoff history

These teams are meeting for the first time. Cashion is looking to return to the state final for the fourth time in seven years after its 20-14 loss to Ringling last year. Cashion has won three state titles -- 1977, '79 and '81. Pawhuska is in the semifinals for the first time since a 47-0 loss to Lincoln Christian in 2009. The Huskies' only other semifinal appearances were losses in 1960 and '64.

Key players

Cashion: Ben Harman has connected on 199-of-290 passes for 3,874 yards and 55 touchdowns. Brexten Green has 84 receptions for 1,649 yards and 19 TDs. Landon Lagasse has 43 catches for 693 yards and 14 TDs, including three in the quarterfinals against Woodland. Caden Harrell has rushes for 1,502 yards and 27 TDs.