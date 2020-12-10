Class A semifinals: Cashion at Pawhuska -- a matchup of explosive offenses

No. 2 Cashion at No. 1 Pawhuska
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $7
Records: Cashion 13-0; Pawhuska 12-0
Playoff history
These teams are meeting for the first time. Cashion is looking to return to the state final for the fourth time in seven years after its 20-14 loss to Ringling last year. Cashion has won three state titles -- 1977, '79 and '81. Pawhuska is in the semifinals for the first time since a 47-0 loss to Lincoln Christian in 2009. The Huskies' only other semifinal appearances were losses in 1960 and '64.
Key players
Cashion: Ben Harman has connected on 199-of-290 passes for 3,874 yards and 55 touchdowns. Brexten Green has 84 receptions for 1,649 yards and 19 TDs. Landon Lagasse has 43 catches for 693 yards and 14 TDs, including three in the quarterfinals against Woodland. Caden Harrell has rushes for 1,502 yards and 27 TDs.
Pawhuska: Bryce Drummond has completed 233-of-308 passes for 3,837 yards and 59 TDs. He also has rushed for 856 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mason Gilkey has 54 catches for 1,241 yards and 26 TDs. Dalton Hurd has 68 receptions for 1,112 yards and 17 TDs. Nose tackle Jamar Goff is the District A-5 co-defensive MVP with 22 tackles for losses.
Notable
Cashion's closest game was last week, 41-22, over Woodland. The Wildcats' lowest scoring game was a 28-7 win over No. 3 Thomas on Sept. 18. Pawhuska's closest game was 60-47 over Victory Christian on Sept. 4. The Huskies have twice scored in the 90s.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
