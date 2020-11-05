Class A No. 1 Pawhuska going for first perfect football regular season

Pawhuska's football team could make history Friday night and members of the Huskies' 1960 team plan to commemorate the moment.

A win over visiting Ketchum would give the Class A No. 1 Huskies a 10-0 record and cap what many believe would be the first perfect regular season in school history.

"We've had some good teams, but never one that went undefeated, as far as we know," Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said.

The 1960 team went 9-2-1, won the Verdigris Valley Conference and reached the Class A semifinals. Team members found a commemorative ball they signed at the time and were to present it to the Huskies on Friday night.

Players from the 1960 squad include Chuck Drummond, grandfather of current starting quarterback Bryce Drummond, who was likely to go over 8,000 career passing yards against Ketchum, and Jim Reed, uncle of current sophomore linebacker John Reed.

Those are the ties between past and present that Hennesy said he knows about, but he said he wouldn't be surprised if others exist.

Others 1960 team members who signed the ball included Connie Blacknol, Wempsey Gilkey, Robert Harris, Buddy Malone, Bill Moody, Larry Quinalty, Jimmy Rector, Jim Redwine, Roland Ross, Kenny Templeton and David Williams.

