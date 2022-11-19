Class 6AII: BTW's season ends with quarterfinal loss at Deer Creek

EDMOND — Deer Creek quarterback Grady Matheson scanned the field and analyzed the Booker T. Washington defense in the early moments of Friday night's Class 6AII semifinal.

It was third-and-goal. The ball was on the BTW 1-yard line. The defensive unit was in need of a stop.

BTW defensive back Micah Tease had an idea of what play the opposition was going to run. He even called out Deer Creek's wide receivers in motion, moments before the play transpired. Adamson faked a handoff to running back Deontaye Wilson on play action, and rolled out to his right. Seconds later, he found his wide receiver, Berkley Dalton in the right corner of the end zone to put the Antlers on the board first.

“I was on the opposite side of (the score),” Tease said. “They had motioned me over and tried to isolate me away. I could see something funky was set up and I said something to our linebackers. They pulled the H-back away on play action and the quarterback threw a dime.”

It was Adamson’s first of five touchdown passes that would come on the night— three of which were to Dalton. That set the tone as third-ranked Deer Creek rolled to a 45-6 victory over fifth-ranked BTW.

Deer Creek (10-1) advances to meet top-ranked Stillwater in the semifinals next weekend on a date and site to be announced by the OSSAA on Saturday.

The Hornets were held to an offensive standstill on Friday night— not even crossing midfield until midway through the second quarter. The first BTW points came at the 4:38 mark in the second quarter, off of a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Lathan Boone to cut the deficit to just two possessions.

“I was hyped,” Boone said. “I thought that (touchdown) gave us a lot of momentum. I could feel it. I thought it was going to change the game for us. We already had a lot of 50-50 moments not go our way, and I thought the score would help us.”

The lone score of the night for the Hornets offense was set up by linebacker Aiden Walker's interception.

“I tipped (the football) but Aiden (Walker) got it,” Tease said. “That’s what he’s been doing all year long. That was all him.”

In hindsight, however, Boone’s touchdown run ended up being a footnote to Friday night’s contest. The Hornets offense recorded just eight first downs on the night, and nearly every other play ended in Boone either being chased by a herd of black and blue jerseys behind the line-of-scrimmage, or taking a significant hit by an opposing player as the play ended.

BTW finished 7-5 this season.

“I’m just so fortunate to have been able to coach this great group of young men this year,” Hornets coach Jonathan Brown said.

“Deer Creek just did a good job of making us one dimensional on offense and stopping our run game. Then they did an even better job in coverage. The season’s over. But we have a lot of (key pieces) returning next year and I’m looking forward to it.”

DEER CREEK 45, B.T WASHINGTON 6

B.T. Washington;0;6;0;0;—;6

Deer Creek;7;21;0;17;—;45

DC— Dalton 1 pass from Adamson (Arandula kick)

DC— Dalton 30 pass from Adamson (Arandula kick)

DC— Smith 30 pass from Adamson (Arandula kick)

BTW— Boone 1 run (kick failed)

DC— Dalton 7 pass from Adamson (Arandula kick)

DC— Smith 16 pass from Adamson (Arandula kick)

DC— Wilson 5 run (Arandula kick)

DC— FG, Arandula 40

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs— BTW 8, DC 17; Rushes-Yards— BTW 20-76, DC 31-126; Comp-Att-Int— BTW 13-34-0, DC 15-26-1; Passing Yards— BTW 116, DC 198; Fumbles-Lost— BTW 1-1, DC 2-1; Penalties-Yards— BTW 8-51, DC 7-61; Total Yards— BTW 192, DC 324; Punts-Avg— BTW5-25.2, DC 2-34.5.