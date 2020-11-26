Class 6AI semifinals: Familiar playoff foes -- Owasso vs. Jenks; Union vs. Edmond Santa Fe

No. 1 Owasso vs. No. 2 Jenks

Playoff history: These teams are meeting in the postseason for the third time in four years. Owasso won 14-6 in the 2019 state final and 21-0 in the 2017 semifinals — the last game for Allan Trimble as Jenks' coach. Before '17, Jenks won nine playoff meetings in a row from 1976-2014 after Owasso prevailed in their first postseason matchup, 16-14, en route to its first state title in 1974. Jenks is in the semifinals for the 15th consecutive year with a record of 11-3 during that span. Owasso is 2-5 in semifinals since 2010. Jenks has 16 state titles and Owasso three.