Class 6AI semifinals: Familiar playoff foes -- Owasso vs. Jenks; Union vs. Edmond Santa Fe

No. 1 Owasso vs. No. 2 Jenks
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow
Tickets: $7
TV/Radio: KYFM fm100.1 (Owasso); KFAQ am1170 (Jenks)
Records: Owasso 11-0; Jenks 9-1
Playoff history: These teams are meeting in the postseason for the third time in four years. Owasso won 14-6 in the 2019 state final and 21-0 in the 2017 semifinals — the last game for Allan Trimble as Jenks' coach. Before '17, Jenks won nine playoff meetings in a row from 1976-2014 after Owasso prevailed in their first postseason matchup, 16-14, en route to its first state title in 1974. Jenks is in the semifinals for the 15th consecutive year with a record of 11-3 during that span. Owasso is 2-5 in semifinals since 2010. Jenks has 16 state titles and Owasso three.
Last year's state final: After a scoreless first half, Jenks took a 6-0 lead in the third quarter's opening minute on Stephen Kittleman's touchdown pass to Waylon Adams. Owasso took a 7-6 lead on Kelan Carney's TD catch and Emaud Triplett's 2-yard TD run late in the third quarter, set up by Trey Goins' 21-yard reception, increased the Rams' lead to 14-6.
Key players: Owasso: Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens has completed 113-of-180 passes for 1,910 yards and 23 TDs. Cole Adams is the top receiver with 25 catches for 546 yards and eight TDs, has three rushing TDs and has completed 2-of-3 passes. Triplett, a senior linebacker, leads the Rams with 97 tackles and safety Gage Laney leads 6AI with 11 interceptions. Jenks: Kittleman has competed 129-of-190 passes for 1,950 yards and 23 TDs. Grant Lohr has 143 rushes for 1,027 yards and 18 TDs, 12 receptions for 182 yards and three TDs, two interceptions with a pick-6, and 39 tackles with five sacks. Jayden Patrick has 28 catches for 724 yards and 11 TDs, has thrown and run for a TD, plus is a shutdown cornerback with two pick-6s. Offensive lineman Logan Nobles is an Oklahoma State commit.
Notable: Jenks and Owasso have four common opponents — each team has defeated Union, Broken Arrow, Norman North and Moore. Jenks' scoring total has increased four games in a row — last week's win was 63-16 over Norman North. Owasso has not allowed more than 22 points in a game. ... Owasso has a 24-game winning streak. The Rams' closest game this season was 33-22 over Norman North. Jenks is 1-1 in games decided by eight points or less. ... Jenks head coach Keith Riggs is an Owasso graduate and was inducted into the Rams Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
No. 3 Union vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Owasso Stadium, Owasso
Tickets: $7
TV/Radio: KRMG-740 (Union)
Records: Union 6-4; Edmond Santa Fe 9-2
Playoff history: This will be the third postseason meeting for these teams in four years. Union won 31-6 in the 2018 quarterfinals and 28-3 in the 2017 quarterfinals. They have met two other times in the playoffs — Union won 52-19 in the 2012 quarterfinals and 20-0 in the 2004 semifinals. Union was in 12 consecutive semifinals from 2007-18, going 9-3. Santa Fe is 1-4 in semifinals, finishing as the 2003 state runner-up. Union has nine state titles.
Earlier meeting: Union won 10-3 in overtime in a half-game scrimmage Aug. 20 at Union-Tuttle Stadium. Da'Monn Sanders caught a 10-yard TD pass from Rovaughn Banks in OT and then Union came up with a goal-line as a swarm of tacklers stopped Micah Snoddy at the 1-yard line on the final play. Union safety Jamori Ray had a 55-yard interception return and also deflected away a potential TD pass on a fourth-down play. Union's AJ Green had 10 rushes for 57 yards. Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron, an Oklahoma commit, had five catches for 118 yards.
Quotable: Union coach Kirk Fridrich on Edmond Santa Fe: "Coach Kyle White and his staff do a great job. They have an excellent receiver, a great running back, they play really good defense, it ought to be a battle."
Key players: Union: Arkansas commit AJ Green has 143 rushes for 1,213 yards and 18 TDs overall. Running backs Green, Banks and Junior Smith will carry the offensive load — they have combined for 31 TDs — but QB Grayson Tempest can deliver big plays through the air. He was 5-of-6 for 149 yards last week against Broken Arrow and has seven TD passes in the last seven games. Santa Fe: QB Scott Pfieffer has completed 143-of-210 passes for 2,087 yards and 26 TDs. Ethan Hyche has rushed for 1,658 yards and 26 TDs and Snoddy has 812 rushing yards and 10 TDs. Shettron has 55 catches for 996 yards and 14 TDs. Oklahoma State defensive end commit Collin Oliver is a strong pass rusher, as is Union's Matthias Roberson.
Notable: Both teams have rebounded from slow starts — Santa Fe has won nine in a row after opening 0-2 and Union has six consecutive wins after going 0-4. ... Santa Fe opened its season with a 48-21 loss at Owasso.
Looking ahead: The Class 6AI state final will be at Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium — at 1 p.m. Dec. 5.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
