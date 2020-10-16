Class 6A state softball: Shaw's big day sends Owasso to title game

Top-seeded Edmond Memorial (31-5) and Owasso were locked in a scoreless battle until the top of the sixth, when the Bulldogs loaded the bases with no outs against Shaw. Beth Damon hit a sacrifice fly to put Memorial ahead 1-0, but Shaw retired the next two batters (also on fly balls) to end the threat.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, senior Emmalie Green singled to center field before Shaw followed with her no-doubt shot over the left-field fence to put the Rams ahead. Junior Hallie Hance then tripled down the right-field line and scored on a squeeze bunt by senior Sarah Campbell that turned into a single.

Campbell later scored on a single by freshman Natalie Ackenhausen, making it 4-1.

“The key to that game is when they had the bases loaded with nobody out and they only scored one,” Eicher said. “Then we come back and Emmalie Green gets on base and then Lily does her magic. It opened the door for us.”

Shaw struck out two of the four Memorial batters she faced in the seventh inning to end the game.

“Lily is just incredible,” Eicher said. “Last year, she threw all the way in the state tournament and got us to the finals. Yesterday, she threw lights-out (in a 12-1 win over Shawnee). Today, she threw great against a very good team. … There’s nothing she can’t do. As great a softball player as she is, she’s twice as good a kid.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.