Class 6A girls state tournament: Bixby edged by Edmond North in OT

NORMAN — For a second year in a row, Bixby finished runner-up in the Class 6A girls state tournament.
Edmond North won 59-57 in overtime Saturday afternoon when Toni Papaphronis scored the go-ahead basket at the buzzer, ending a wild and thrilling championship game.
In a battle of the top teams from the East and West, the Spartans led by eight in the fourth quarter before the Huskies stormed back. Gracy Wernli led Bixby with 22 points and Meredith Mayes added 17 along with 10 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
