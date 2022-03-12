 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 6A girls state tournament: Bixby edged by Edmond North in OT

  • Updated
  • 0
6A Championship game Bixby vs Edmond North

Bixby's Meredith Mayes shoots over Edmond North's Toni Papahronis during the 6A championship game Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

NORMAN — For a second year in a row, Bixby finished runner-up in the Class 6A girls state tournament.

Edmond North won 59-57 in overtime Saturday afternoon when Toni Papaphronis scored the go-ahead basket at the buzzer, ending a wild and thrilling championship game.

In a battle of the top teams from the East and West, the Spartans led by eight in the fourth quarter before the Huskies stormed back. Gracy Wernli led Bixby with 22 points and Meredith Mayes added 17 along with 10 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

