Class 6A-5A area basketball parings

Edmond Memorial vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen shoots the ball against Edmond Memorial in Saturday's Class 6A regional basketball final in the Spartans' Whitey Ford Sports Complex. The No. 6 Spartans won 54-40 and advanced to play Union on Thursday for a berth in the state tournament. BRETT ROHO/For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World

Here are pairings for the Class 6A-5A area basketball tournaments, set March 4-March 6 for girls and March 5-March 6 for boys.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will announce sites and times.

Class 6A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.

Edmond North vs. Midwest City

Union vs. Bixby

Norman vs. Putnam North

Choctaw vs. Mustang

LOSERS BRACKET

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Edmond Memorial vs. Sand Springs

Stillwater vs. Muskogee

Yukon vs. Edmond Deer Creek

Moore vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Class 6A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow vs. Del City

Owasso vs. Midwest City

Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Putnam North vs. Edmond North

LOSERS BRACKET

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Muskogee vs. Norman North

Union vs. Sand Springs

Mustang vs. Moore

OKC Northwest vs. Choctaw

Class 5A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.

Sapulpa vs. Bishop McGuinness

Tahlequah vs. El Reno

Piedmont vs. Shawnee

Carl Albert vs. Lawton MacArthur

LOSERS BRACKET

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Will Rogers vs. Bishop Kelley

Coweta vs. McAlester

Noble vs. Altus

Duncan vs. Ardmore

Class 5A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.

Memorial vs. Will Rogers

Bishop Kelley vs. Sapulpa

Lawton MacArthur vs. El Reno

Coweta vs. Carl Albert

Losers Bracket

Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Edison vs. Tahlequah

Shawnee vs. Bishop McGuinness

Glenpool vs. Ardmore

Noble vs. OKC Southeast

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

