Class 6A-5A area basketball parings

Here are pairings for the Class 6A-5A area basketball tournaments, set March 4-March 6 for girls and March 5-March 6 for boys.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will announce sites and times.
Class 6A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.
Edmond North vs. Midwest City
Union vs. Bixby
Norman vs. Putnam North
Choctaw vs. Mustang
LOSERS BRACKET
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Edmond Memorial vs. Sand Springs
Stillwater vs. Muskogee
Yukon vs. Edmond Deer Creek
Moore vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Class 6A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.
Broken Arrow vs. Del City
Owasso vs. Midwest City
Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Putnam North vs. Edmond North
LOSERS BRACKET
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Muskogee vs. Norman North
Union vs. Sand Springs
Mustang vs. Moore
OKC Northwest vs. Choctaw
Class 5A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.
Sapulpa vs. Bishop McGuinness
Tahlequah vs. El Reno
Piedmont vs. Shawnee
Carl Albert vs. Lawton MacArthur
LOSERS BRACKET
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Will Rogers vs. Bishop Kelley
Coweta vs. McAlester
Noble vs. Altus
Duncan vs. Ardmore
Class 5A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Winners advance to state tournament, March 11-13. Losers play Saturday for berth in the state tournament.
Memorial vs. Will Rogers
Bishop Kelley vs. Sapulpa
Lawton MacArthur vs. El Reno
Coweta vs. Carl Albert
Losers Bracket
Thursday games, times and sites to be determined. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Edison vs. Tahlequah
Shawnee vs. Bishop McGuinness
Glenpool vs. Ardmore
Noble vs. OKC Southeast
