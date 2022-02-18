Class 5A swimming notebook: Adair’s Perryman wins two golds

Bartlesville might have had the edge, but is hurt by the disqualification of their 200 medley relay squad due to a swimmer taking off early. That will cost them 30-plus points and could be the difference in placing first, second or third.

But following that gut punch in the first event of the day, the Bruins responded positively, with many swimmers posting their best times after that. Bartlesville, which won five straight state championships from 2015-19 but finished sixth last year, ended up qualifying 14 swimmers in A heats for Saturday’s final round (including Aidan Howze, who is the top seed for both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke), which means at least 11 points each, and has six swimmers in B heats.

“I was extremely proud to be their coach, to watch them bounce back from that,” Bruins coach Chad Englehart said of the DQ. “With young high schoolers, and we have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores; when you have dreams of what you want to do and those dreams take a pretty significant nightmare turn, it’s real easy to cry and to lose track of what the path was supposed to be. Our girls really kind of doubled down on what the goal was and swam extremely well. We had best time after best time after best time.