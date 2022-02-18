Class 5A swimming notebook: Adair’s Perryman wins two golds

Adair’s Jacob Perryman completed his quest for two gold medals when he won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke at the Class 5A state meet Friday.
After placing second in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at last year’s state meet, he was determined to finish the mission this time.
“Amazing,” he said of the feeling. “Just determination and the amount of want I had to get gold, just helped me get gold. (Training the past couple of weeks, I was) very dedicated. Last year, I came up short with two silvers, but I had that in the back of my head during training and we got it done.”
Mia Pendleton of Oologah missed out on her attempt to take double gold again (after winning two last year), winning the 50 freestyle but placing fourth in the 100 free.
Other local swimmers who had outstanding performances include Alex Lane of Bishop Kelley, who placed second in the both the 200 free and the 500 free; Inola’s Taylor Cook, who finished third in both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly; Samantha Crane of Cascia Hall, who tied for second in the 100 free and was third in the 200 free; and Ryleigh Wells of Adair, who placed third in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 50 free.
In the boys’ competition, Holland Hall’s William Schenk won the 500 free and finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke, and Clifford Helgason of Memorial placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM.
Jenks boys on track for 6A repeat
After a strong performance in Friday’s preliminaries, the Jenks boys look to be on track to claim their fourth straight Class 6A state title.
The Trojans have eight top-three seeds in individual events, including two No. 1s (Jacob Clink in the 200 free and Mason Mink in the 100 breaststroke) and placed an amazing 19 swimmers overall into A heats for Saturday’s final round. They also have eight swimmers competing in B heats, giving them even more opportunities to pile up the points.
“The boys did amazing,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “Everyone dropped time. We had a few mistakes, but it happens, just like one or two, which is almost a perfect meet. I’m very proud of them. Hopefully, we continue the momentum and we do even better (Saturday).”
The Trojans’ top competition appears to be West Regional champion Edmond North, which has five top-three seeds among their nine A heat swimmers, but they only have two in the B heats. West Regional runners-up Enid has six in A heats (including four top-three seeds) and four in B heats.
Bartlesville girls respond after costly DQ
The 6A girls’ competition looks to be a close three-way battle between two-time defending champion Jenks, Edmond North and Bartlesville.
Bartlesville might have had the edge, but is hurt by the disqualification of their 200 medley relay squad due to a swimmer taking off early. That will cost them 30-plus points and could be the difference in placing first, second or third.
But following that gut punch in the first event of the day, the Bruins responded positively, with many swimmers posting their best times after that. Bartlesville, which won five straight state championships from 2015-19 but finished sixth last year, ended up qualifying 14 swimmers in A heats for Saturday’s final round (including Aidan Howze, who is the top seed for both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke), which means at least 11 points each, and has six swimmers in B heats.
“I was extremely proud to be their coach, to watch them bounce back from that,” Bruins coach Chad Englehart said of the DQ. “With young high schoolers, and we have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores; when you have dreams of what you want to do and those dreams take a pretty significant nightmare turn, it’s real easy to cry and to lose track of what the path was supposed to be. Our girls really kind of doubled down on what the goal was and swam extremely well. We had best time after best time after best time.
“It sounds cynical a little bit, but to me, that’s a bigger win than a championship would have been. Trophies get put in places and they collect dust, but the perseverance and the grit and the things they showed in response to that DQ will stay with them for a lifetime.”