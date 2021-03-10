Class 5A boys favorites include Memorial, Carl Albert, Lawton MacArthur

No. 3 Lawton MacArthur (21-2): Coach Marco Gagliardi's Highlanders have a 17-game winning streak. Danquez Dawsey, a 6-2 senior who averages 20 points, leads a five-guard lineup that also includes 5-10 Arzhonte Dallas (18.0 ppg) and 5-10 Brandon Cowan (13.0 ppg). The Highlanders are the favorites on their side of the bracket to likely face Memorial or Carl Albert in the final.

No. 5 Shawnee (16-6): The Wolves are state qualifiers in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1962-63. Tanner Morris, a 6-3 junior guard, is the leading scorer at 14.8 points. Isaiah Willis, a 6-7 senior, averages 11.4 points and 8 rebounds. Jaylon Orange, a 5-9 junior, averages 11. 6 points and 4 assists while Joe Maytubby, a 6-4 senior, produces 10 points and 7.3 rebounds.

No. 6 Sapulpa (11-10): Coach Ricky Bruner's Chieftains are more dangerous than their record indicates after playing primarily a 6A schedule. Jackson Skipper, a 6-7 senior forward, averages 21 points and 8 rebounds. The Chieftains have a deep bench and were strengthened in the area tournament by senior guard Te'Zohn Taft's return. They have wins over 6A state qualifier Broken Arrow and Shawnee. Other key players include Brandon Niyah, Mason Dement, Vernon Durant and Deshawn Courtney.