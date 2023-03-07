CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

When: Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

Where: Jim Norick Arena, Oklahoma City (Wednesday, Saturday); Yukon High School (Friday)

Tickets: $10 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

BOYS

Defending champion/Team to beat

Kingfisher (23-3): Coach Jared Reese’s Yellowjackets have four state titles and a runner-up finish in the last five state tournaments. They are 130-7 over the past five seasons. Their leading scorers are Caden Kitchens (15.9) and Xavier Ridenour (14.8).

Other teams to watch

Crossings Christian (22-2): Coach Shawn Schenk's second-ranked Knights won the 3A title in 2021. They defeated Kingfisher 49-48 in the Tournament of Champions and could meet in the 4A state final. Their top player is sophomore guard Cal Furnish, who averages 14.8 points and 4.8 assists.

Weatherford (26-1): The No. 3 Eagles, who reached the semifinals last year in their first state appearance since 1998, snapped Kingfisher's 80-game home winning streak, avenging their only loss. Defeated quarterfinal opponent Newcastle 61-46 on Feb. 4. Also won the lowest-scoring game of the year, 4-2, over Anadarko on Feb. 7.

Stilwell (23-3): The Indians are at state for the first time since 2015. Their lineup has four seniors, including Codey Petree, who averages 12.1 points. Stilwell's only losses have been to state qualifiers — 5A Edison, Crossings Christian and 3A Roland.

Players to watch

Jordan Coody, North Rock Creek: The 6-foot-1 senior averages 18 points for NRC, which is at state for the first time in its five-year history.

Luke Gray, Okla. Christian School: The 6-7 senior produces 20 points and 11 rebounds per game.

C.J. Nickson, Weatherford: The 6-6 sophomore averages 21.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Phoenix Woodson, Crossings Christian: One of the best freshmen in the state. The 6-7 forward averages 11.5 points and 5 rebounds.

GIRLS

Team to beat

Lincoln Christian (25-1): Coach Melody Stewart's Bulldogs have won their four postseason games by an average of 45.3 points. They split games with 5A favorite Sapulpa. Drury signee Ellie Brueggemann averages 15.3 points, followed by sophomore Audrey Hopkins at 13 points and 6.1 rebounds, and freshman Maddi Stewart at 12.8 with 7.8 rebounds,.

Other teams to watch

Classen SAS (19-9): The 12th-ranked defending champions are led by sophomore guard Skylar Durley, who averages 15 points and six rebounds. Their record is deceptive as three losses have been against 6A teams and two others against out-of-state opponents. They have won 11 of their last 12.

Tuttle (25-2): Coach Jamie Hill Combs' second-ranked Tigers have won 18 in a row and are led by OU signee Landry Allen, who averages 16.9 points and nine rebounds.

Bethany (26-1): Coach Eric Sailer's No. 3 Bronchos are powered by Zya Vann and Keziah Lofton, who combine to average nearly 40 points per game. The Broncos don't have any seniors among their top seven players.

Fort Gibson (22-5): The Tigers are making their 19th consecutive state appearance — the longest current streak regardless of classification. They have won 17 in a row after a 5-5 start. Addy Whiteley is their top player at 11.9 points per game.

Players to watch

Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris: The 6-foot guard who is a Tennessee-Martin signee averages 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Addy Matthews, Kingfisher: The 5-9 junior guard scores 14.1 points per game.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World