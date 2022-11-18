Class 4A No .3 Wagoner defeats No. 6 Tuttle on the road, 13-10

TUTTLE — For the third-straight year, Wagoner and Tuttle faced off in the Class 4A quarterfinals, and this time Wagoner prevailed.

The Bulldogs made the almost three-hour trek west to Tuttle and pulled out a 13-10 victory for coach Dale Condict’s 200th win at Wagoner.

Wagoner will now face No. 4 Poteau in the semifinals.

In 2020 Wagoner defeated Tuttle, 21-14, on its way to a state title. In 2021, Tuttle routed the Bulldogs, 28-0.

“Well, we’ve played them three years in a row and we’re up two-to-one against somebody probably people think is pretty good around here,” Condict said. “We’re happy with how our night went tonight, and I thought this would be the closest the two teams were considering the matchup.”

The Wagoner defense found plenty of success throughout the game as it and gave up a mere 31 yards in the second half and a total of 167 for the game.

Condict said the team didn't make many adjustments at half; he felt confident in his defense, but miscues in the first half gave Tuttle the upper hand as it led 10-7 at halftime.

To start the game, defensive back/wide receiver Braden Skeen had an interception on the fourth play of the game, then on the fifth play, had a 40-yard reception to set up Wagoner at the 5-yard line. But Wagoner didn’t capitalize, as it missed a short kick. Then later in the first half, quarterback Kale Charboneau threw an interception that gave the Tigers momentum to rattle off 10 straight points.

“It was a challenge, it was a huge momentum shift,” Condict said. “We got through the half and were able to refocus and came back out and did what we had to do to win.”

What did Wagoner have to do offensively after the half to win? Kick two field goals.

Ethan Muehlenweg had to kick the game-winner after missing a kick in the third quatrer, but that didn’t faze him.

“I just shake it off,” Muehlenweg said. “I do that knowing that the next one is all that matters, and it’s easier knowing no one is going to care if you missed before if you make the game-winner.”

WAGONER 13, TUTTLE 10

Wagoner;7;0;3;3;--;13

Tuttle;0;10;0;0;--;10

WAG - Roberson 35 run (Muehlenweg kick)

TUT - Sharp 33 pass from Dennis (Clapper kick)

TUT - Clapper 18 field goal

WAG - Muehlenweg 30 field goal

WAG - Muehlenweg 20 field goal