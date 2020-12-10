Class 3A final: Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall -- key facts, figures

No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Holland Hall

Playoff history: Lincoln Christian leads the all-time series 7-3 against Holland Hall, but this is their first playoff meeting. Lincoln is in its fourth state final, winning in 2009 (2A) and '19, and was the runner-up in 2015. Holland Hall is in its first OSSAA state final in five years as a member. Lincoln has been a football member since 2008.

Last meeting: On Sept 8, 2017, Holland Hall won 22-16 as three passes by Wallace Clark set up Joe Smith's 3-yard winning TD run with 30 seconds left, erasing a two-point deficit. Current Holland Hall defensive end standout Owen Ostroski also made an impact in that game. Ostroski said, "Just the other day my brother (Jackson) and I were talking about it and he brought up how memorable it was. The biggest memory he has of me from that year, was my strip sack in the first half, after we had a rough start getting things going in that game. We recovered and on the next drive we scored. He found the video of me running off the field and my brother and I did a big chest bump. So with my dad (Jerry), that’s a big memory to have with all three of us on the sidelines. It was a real cool day."