Class 3A final: Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall -- key facts, figures

No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Holland Hall
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Tickets: $10
TV: NFHSnetwork.com ($10.99)
Records: Lincoln Christian 12-0; Holland Hall 11-0
James Aydelott's Fox 23 forecast: Partly cloudy, 47 degrees at kickoff, NW wind 10 mph
Playoff history: Lincoln Christian leads the all-time series 7-3 against Holland Hall, but this is their first playoff meeting. Lincoln is in its fourth state final, winning in 2009 (2A) and '19, and was the runner-up in 2015. Holland Hall is in its first OSSAA state final in five years as a member. Lincoln has been a football member since 2008.
Last year's state final: Lincoln defeated Plainview 42-21 at Wantland Stadium. Kolbe Katsis was the Lincoln MVP with 13 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown plus an interception. Lincoln linebacker Daymon Levell had 11 tackles.
Last meeting: On Sept 8, 2017, Holland Hall won 22-16 as three passes by Wallace Clark set up Joe Smith's 3-yard winning TD run with 30 seconds left, erasing a two-point deficit. Current Holland Hall defensive end standout Owen Ostroski also made an impact in that game. Ostroski said, "Just the other day my brother (Jackson) and I were talking about it and he brought up how memorable it was. The biggest memory he has of me from that year, was my strip sack in the first half, after we had a rough start getting things going in that game. We recovered and on the next drive we scored. He found the video of me running off the field and my brother and I did a big chest bump. So with my dad (Jerry), that’s a big memory to have with all three of us on the sidelines. It was a real cool day."
Key players: Holland Hall: Clark has completed 121-of-193 passes for 2,210 yards and 31 TDs. Marc Gouldsby is the leading receiver with 37 catches for 729 yards and 13 TDs. Zane Woodham is the top rusher with 937 yards and 11 TDs. Ostroski is a force on defense with 37 tackles for losses, 14 sacks and 38 QB hurries. Cameron Robinson, a defensive lineman/running back, has seven TDs on offense and 13 1/2 tackles for loss. Magnus Lepak is 4-of-6 on field goals and is perfect on 40 extra points. Lincoln Christian: Max Brown is a dual-threat QB as he has accounted for 2,593 yards and 40 TDs. Chase Hudson, with time split between QB and running back, has a combined 1,411 yards and 29 TDs as a passer-rusher-receiver. Katsis has 49 receptions for 1,234 yards and 16 TDs. Grant Kaste, a wideout/safety, has seven TD catches, 65 tackles plus a clinching interception in the semifinals. Levell has 135 tackles and linebacker Eli Shearrer has 77.
Notable: Lincoln has a 27-game winning streak.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
