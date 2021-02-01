Chase Nanni, Jacob Scroggins lead Wagoner's comeback win over Central

Chase Nanni doubled his scoring average with 14 points and made the two clinching free throws with two seconds left to help Wagoner post a 61-56 road victory over Central on Monday night.
Nanni scored 10 points in the first half to help the Bulldogs rally from a 13-point deficit.
"Chase was big early," Wagoner coach Zack Ange said. "He’s better than he thinks he is. He had a really good game."
It took a while for Nanni, a receiver named to the Class 4A All-State East football team Monday, to get into basketball shape after Wagoner won the state football title.
"For a couple weeks I was breathing heavily," Nanni said.
Jacob Scroggins was the leading scorer for Wagoner (9-6) with 18 points. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven with the last two by a combined six points on the road.
"We’re not going to blow out a lot of teams so it’s good to show we can win close games," Scroggins said.
Scroggins had 13 points with three 3s in the first half as he combined with Nanni to spark Wagoner's comeback.
So what was the difference for Wagoner after falling behind 23-10?
"Playing with more effort and more intensity," Scroggins said. "We started slow, we weren’t ready to play, but we just kicked into a different gear and played liked we were supposed to."
Central led 37-34 at halftime, but Wagoner scored the first four points of the third quarter and it became a see-saw game until Bristo Love's go-ahead basket followed by Caden Pawpa's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 52-48 lead midway through the fourth quarter and they were never caught.
Scroggins made two free throws for a 59-54 lead with 13 seconds left, but only four seconds later Central's Caylen Goff-Brown was fouled on a 3-pointer. Goff-Brown made the first two free throws, then missed the third and Central grabbed the offensive rebound. However, Goff-Brown, under defensive pressure, missed a tying 3-pointer. Wagoner rebounded and Nanni made the free throws that sealed the outcome.
Goff-Brown and Sean Edmundson paced Central (2-10) with 17 points each. Edmundson scored 11 in the first quarter and six in the final period.
Central lost its ninth in a row, but its first-year head coach Aaron Daniels saw some positives. Central's next game will be Thursday at Wagoner.
"It was the first time we’ve played within reach of somebody all game long (in 2021), to give ourselves a chance to possibly win a game down the stretch," Daniels said. "Hopefully it will be something to build on. We’ll see these guys again Thursday at their place, it won’t be any easier, but hopefully we’ll have a little more belief going in. From a morale standpoint, I'll take tonight's effort."
Wagoner, before the Central rematch, will take the momentum from Monday's win into its home opener Tuesday against Okmulgee.
"The 23-10 start wasn’t good and we’ve done that a couple times this year, but from that point on I was proud of the boys," Ange said. "We settled in and our defensive pressure was great, and we were aggressive taking the ball to the basket, making some tough shots. I don’t know why we dug a hole early but I as really proud of their resiliency."
Wagoner 61, Central 56
Wagoner 10 24 9 18 — 61
Central 21 16 7 12 — 56
Wagoner (9-6): Scroggins 18, Nanni 14, Love 11, Pawpa 6, Southern 5, Marsey 4, Jones 3.
Central (2-10): Edmundson 17, Goff-Brown 17, Williams 8, Stewart 6, James 4, Davis 2, Johnson 2.