Chase Nanni, Jacob Scroggins lead Wagoner's comeback win over Central

Chase Nanni doubled his scoring average with 14 points and made the two clinching free throws with two seconds left to help Wagoner post a 61-56 road victory over Central on Monday night.

Nanni scored 10 points in the first half to help the Bulldogs rally from a 13-point deficit.

"Chase was big early," Wagoner coach Zack Ange said. "He’s better than he thinks he is. He had a really good game."

It took a while for Nanni, a receiver named to the Class 4A All-State East football team Monday, to get into basketball shape after Wagoner won the state football title.

"For a couple weeks I was breathing heavily," Nanni said.

Jacob Scroggins was the leading scorer for Wagoner (9-6) with 18 points. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven with the last two by a combined six points on the road.

"We’re not going to blow out a lot of teams so it’s good to show we can win close games," Scroggins said.

Scroggins had 13 points with three 3s in the first half as he combined with Nanni to spark Wagoner's comeback.

So what was the difference for Wagoner after falling behind 23-10?