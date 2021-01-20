Catoosa campus, athletics shutdown affects Port City Classic

Catoosa High School's campus and athletics have been shut down until Feb. 8 due to COVID protocols.

As a result, Catoosa announced Wednesday that the 55th annual Port City Classic, scheduled Thursday through Saturday, will not be played this year at Catoosa.

"We are super disappointed," Catoosa athletic director Courtne St. Clair said. "It's tough, a lot of work has been put into this tournament, but the safety and health of the students comes first."

The girls portion of the tournament is being moved to Verdigris, according to Verdigris coach Mike Buntin. The girls quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Girls teams in the field include Class 4A No. 6 Verdigris, Claremore, Bishop Kelley, Owasso, Edison and 5A No. 3 Tahlequah.

As of late Wednesday, an attempt was being made to find a site for the boys side of the tournament.

If another site for the boys field can't be found, the schools could reschedule games on their own against other tournament opponents.