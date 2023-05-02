Last week, the Tulsa World announced its All-World teams for winter sports: basketball, wrestling and swimming. Winners in all sports will be announced June 29 at the annual All-World Awards dinner at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.
In case you missed it, here's a link to the winter All-World teams that published last week:
People are also reading…
Previously announced 2022-23 All-World teams
Yet to be announced All-World teams
Tennis, golf, track & field, soccer and baseball
Related links
2023 All-World Awards
Sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive
5:30-9:30 p.m. June 29
Cox Business Center, downtown Tulsa
Tickets: $65 (Click here to purchase)
Keynote speaker: Felix Jones