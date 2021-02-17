Cascia Hall's Ernie Jones nearing end of remarkable coaching career; Glenpool's Mike Edwards latest wrestler of the week

About halfway through his remarkable career as a high school wrestling coach, Ernie Jones had a chance to do something different and live a normal life.

“Here I was, working a 40-hour week, making more money than I ever had, and I was miserable doing it,” he said.

When Cascia Hall administrators invited him to start a new program in 1999, he jumped at the chance. Now, 22 years later, he said it’s time to call it quits.

Jones, 77, has guided the Commandos to six tournament and two dual-state runner-up finishes, and that isn’t half of the story.

He also worked more than two decades for the Tulsa Public Schools, first guiding Booker T. Washington to four state championships and then guiding Webster to four more.

Jones said he probably could go on coaching and hopes to continue as a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Cascia Hall.

But he said he needs to devote more time to his nine grandchildren and to his wife of 52 years, Diana. And, he feels an invisible presence nudging him to leave the stage.