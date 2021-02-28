Cascia Hall's Eli Griffin joins elite company with fourth straight state title

“Our guys wrestled well, just fell a little short,” said a somber Izack Wilson, Jay’s co-coach. “We lost a heartbreaker there at the end, but we’ll be back. We only graduate one senior. Jay, Oklahoma, is not done.”

For Jay, which won the 3A East Regional last week, the outcome was both disappointing and very satisfying.

“First team trophy ever brought home by Jay men’s wrestling in history,” Wilson said. “It’s a little tough right now, but we’ll be excited when we get home next week or something. Our kids battled hard all year and took every obstacle that was put in our way and took it head-on and we wrestled really well today, for the most part.”

In addition to Johnny Williamson, Gage Walker won the individual championship at 106 pounds for Jay, while he was followed at the top of the podium by Devin Duran at 113 pounds. Maverick Williamson finished second and Dustin Durant placed fourth at 120.

Salina had two state champions, as Hunter Fitzpatrick at 126 pounds and Gavin Montgomery at 132 won their brackets, while Jack Wilkins placed second at 152 pounds.