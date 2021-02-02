Cascia Hall's Eli Griffin is latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Eli Griffin * Cascia Hall * Sr. * 126

Commandos' three-time state champion avenged his only loss to an Oklahoma wrestler since his freshman year, winning 8-2 over Broken Arrow's Jordan Cullors in the final of the Pryor Doug Rial Invitational. Improved to 24-1 with 17 pins in 2020-21 and is 142-4 over four seasons. Cadet World Team Trials two-time All-American, ranked 18th nationally in his weight by Flowrestling. Signed with California Baptist University of Riverside, Calif.