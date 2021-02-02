 Skip to main content
Cascia Hall's Eli Griffin is latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Cascia Hall's Eli Griffin is latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall's three-time state wrestling champ, is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week.

 Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Eli Griffin * Cascia Hall * Sr. * 126

Commandos' three-time state champion avenged his only loss to an Oklahoma wrestler since his freshman year, winning 8-2 over Broken Arrow's Jordan Cullors in the final of the Pryor Doug Rial Invitational. Improved to 24-1 with 17 pins in 2020-21 and is 142-4 over four seasons. Cadet World Team Trials two-time All-American, ranked 18th nationally in his weight by Flowrestling. Signed with California Baptist University of Riverside, Calif.

Please email wrestler of the week nominees to mike.brown@tulsaworld.com.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

