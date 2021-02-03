Cascia Hall wrestler Eli Griffin strikes back; Broken Arrow cruises at Doug Rial Tournament

Reversal of form

An old adage that says “turnabout is fair play" also applies in the wrestling world.

Cascia Hall senior Eli Griffin avenged his first loss to an Oklahoma wrestler in three years and has been named the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week.

Griffin defeated Broken Arrow’s Jordan Cullors 8-2 in the 126-pound final of the Doug Rial Tournament in Pryor last Friday, improving to 24-1 with 17 pins this season and 142-4 over four years.

Cullors was previously named wrestler of the week after defeating Griffin in the final of Catoosa’s Port City Classic Jan. 16.

“Jordan’s a great wrestler and a good guy. Me and him have been cool for multiple years. I didn’t have anything against him, I just wanted to perform better than I did the first time,” Griffin said.

A three-time state champion, Griffin wanted to prove he’s still capable of becoming only the 41st Oklahoma wrestler to win four consecutive goal medals, a goal he’s had since the first tournament he ever attended with his dad, Mike Griffin, a Commandos assistant.