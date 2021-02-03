Cascia Hall wrestler Eli Griffin strikes back; Broken Arrow cruises at Doug Rial Tournament

Reversal of form
An old adage that says “turnabout is fair play" also applies in the wrestling world.
Cascia Hall senior Eli Griffin avenged his first loss to an Oklahoma wrestler in three years and has been named the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week.
Griffin defeated Broken Arrow’s Jordan Cullors 8-2 in the 126-pound final of the Doug Rial Tournament in Pryor last Friday, improving to 24-1 with 17 pins this season and 142-4 over four years.
Cullors was previously named wrestler of the week after defeating Griffin in the final of Catoosa’s Port City Classic Jan. 16.
“Jordan’s a great wrestler and a good guy. Me and him have been cool for multiple years. I didn’t have anything against him, I just wanted to perform better than I did the first time,” Griffin said.
A three-time state champion, Griffin wanted to prove he’s still capable of becoming only the 41st Oklahoma wrestler to win four consecutive goal medals, a goal he’s had since the first tournament he ever attended with his dad, Mike Griffin, a Commandos assistant.
However, he said, “I’m trying to focus more on winning the 2021 state title and not as much on winning a fourth in a row to keep some of the pressure out of my head.”
Griffin had a few more things to prove as he walked onto the mat last Friday. After losing to Cullors at Catoosa, he didn't like some of the things he heard on social media.
“Some people said that’s the difference between 6A and 3A wrestling — a good 6A wrestler will beat a good 3A wrestler every time. Others said I might have fallen off a little. I wanted to prove a point, mainly to myself, that I’m better than what other people think,” he said.
That shouldn’t be in doubt. A two-time All-American at the Cadet World Team Trials, Griffin is ranked 18th nationally in his weight by Flowrestling. After high school, he plans to wrestle at California Baptist University, a relatively new Division I school in Riverside, California.
Another goal is competing in the Olympics and someday coaching wrestling at the collegiate level.
Rolling to team title
Cullors was one of 11 finalists for Broken Arrow in 14 weights at the Doug Rial Tournament, and the No. 2 Tigers sprinted to the title, winning by more than 100 points over Coweta. Pryor, Salina and Sand Springs were in the next three spots.
BA received individual titles from Christian Forbes (106 pounds), Casey Goss (132), Blazik Perez (138), Jared Hill (145), Dayton Hill (160) and Emmanuel Skillings (220) and seconds from Parker Witcraft (120), Cullors, Braden Anderson (170), Elijah Hynes (195) and Mitchell Banning (285).
Coweta received titles from Gage Hamm (182) and Caleb Phllips (285) and Salina winners were Hunter Fitzpatrick (120) and Jack Wilkins (152).
Bishop Kelley’s Gabe Chesbro defeated Union’s Gavin Koehler for the 182 title, Muskogee’s Jacob Wolf pinned Bristow’s Jim Watkins at 113 and Pryor’s Ethan Chavez defeated BA’s Anderson 5-3 at 170.
Bound for dual state
The dual state tournaments are five weeks away, but the fields are set.
Ponca City nailed down the final 6A berth with a 37-33 win over Sand Springs, receiving a key pin from Cam Kiser at 120 and the deciding win from his freshman twin, Chris Kiser, at 106.
Bixby, which upset Stillwater 33-32 on Jan. 12 for the District 6A-8 title, will make its first dual state trip in 11 years.
Joining the Spartans and Wildcats in the 6A field are BA and Mustang, last year's champ and runner-up, respectively, along with Union, Edmond North, Choctaw and Yukon.
Skiatook and Collinsville, last year’s 5A champion and runner-up, will be joined in this year’s field by Glenpool, Coweta, Duncan, Piedmont, Guthrie and El Reno.
Qualifiers in 4A are defending champion Tuttle, Cushing, Wagoner, Blanchard, Fort Gibson, Weatherford, Elgin and Bristow. Qualifiers in 3A are defending champion Comanche, Marlow, Jay, Bridge Creek, Blackwell, Vinita, Perry and Sperry.
The tournaments are March 12 (5A, 4A) and March 13 (6A, 3A) at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
