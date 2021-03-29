Cascia Hall second in prestigious Norman golf tournament

NORMAN — Cascia Hall’s Will Sides shot a 3-under 69, leading the Commandos to a runner-up team finish in last week’s prestigious T-Wolf Classic at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

Sides finished two shots behind Oklahoma Christian School’s Ryder Cowan, who fired a 5-under 67 for the individual crown. Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur finished a shot behind Sides for third.

In what could be billed as a preview of the Class 6A state tournament, Edmond North, which has won 13 of the last 15 state titles, was first overall at 299, receiving sub-80 rounds from all five players.

Broken Arrow finished third overall, fueled by Kaden Armstrong’s 2-over 74. Jenks was seventh, Stillwater was eighth and Muskogee was 11th.

T-Wolf Classic

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club

March 23

Team Standings

Edmond North 299, Cascia Hall 309, Broken Arrow 313, Norman North 313, Edmond Memorial 316, Christian Heritage 319, Jenks 320, Stillwater 321, Edmond North JV 325, Norman 326, Muskogee 327, Edmond Deer Creek 330, Norman North JV 332, Union 336, Heritage Hall 337, Owasso 342, Oklahoma Christian School 355.