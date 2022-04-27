Cascia Hall heads into boys soccer playoffs on high note; BA girls are a 6A title contender

Commandos extend winning streak

After a dramatic 1-0 victory over Fort Gibson on Monday night, Cascia Hall’s boys have clinched second place in District 4A-4 and enter the postseason riding a six-game winning streak.

Senior Forrest Sipes snapped a scoreless tie with just 4:19 remaining when he drilled a 25-yard free kick into the upper-right corner of the net for the winning goal. That left Cascia Hall (8-6, 6-1) tied for first place with Hilldale, but since Cascia lost the head-to-head matchup 2-1 back on April 1, Hilldale got first on the tie-breaker. The loss drops Fort Gibson (8-7, 5-2) to third.

After a rough start that saw the Commandos open the season 1-5, they have found their stride lately and have been on a roll.

“We started a little slow this year,” said coach Robby Huerta. “Everyone had to deal with this, I don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but when we had all that horrible weather (back in February during the preseason), we lost about five games there, so it took a little while for us to gel. Once we started getting some games under our belt, we kind of figured things out personnel-wise and started playing well.

“I think it was just getting the right personnel and getting the chemistry right and everyone getting in the right position and having some familiarity with each other; who plays where and just kind of get a system going. And once we found it, it was humming.”

One of the Commandos' strengths is that the offense doesn't revolve around one star — they get goals from multiple sources, so opposing teams can’t focus on shutting down just one or two players. The goals usually come from Henry Erdmann, Luke Eschenheimer (who also won the Class 3A state wrestling championship at 182 pounds in February), Sipes and Henry Mehl.

“We get them from all over,” Huerta said. “We don’t have that one guy that scores a bunch of goals, it’s by committee. Four, five, six goals, they’re all right there.”

Sipes, a center back, stars at both ends of the pitch. Along with fellow center back Beau Hansen (another wrestler), Sipes helped Cascia Hall’s defense concede just one goal over the past five games. And in addition to his clutch game-winner against Fort Gibson on Monday, Sipes also scored the golden goal in overtime to lift the Commandos to a 2-1 triumph over Pryor on April 19.

“He’s a tall, blond-haired kid that just moves like a gazelle,” Huerta said of Sipes. “He’s our senior leader, he’s one of the best out there. He’ll lift you out of your seat. That kid’s just unreal.”

While playoff brackets have not yet been finalized, it appears that Cascia Hall will host a first-round contest against Catoosa, the third-place team in District 4A-3.

BA girls gather momentum

Following their 1-0 victory over Owasso on Tuesday night, the Broken Arrow girls have clinched the District 6A-4 championship and head into the playoffs as one of the teams to beat.

After taking down the previously-unbeaten Rams, Broken Arrow (11-1, 7-0) has won eight games in a row, outscoring opponents 46-3 over that span, with seven shutouts. The Tigers were also one of the favorites last year heading into the postseason but were upset by Bixby in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, an experience that remains in the back of their minds.

“I know my seniors this year are ready for redemption,” said BA coach Kassie Embrey. “They hated every second of that loss, and this senior class have been great leaders and they’ve been pushing everybody and keeping the tempo high.”

The Tigers have a multitude of offensive threats, with freshman forward Alexis Mireles leading the squad with 10 goals, followed by junior Elena Conaway with eight (after netting the only goal against Owasso on Tuesday) and junior defender Cora Hair with seven. Last year’s leading scorer (and All-World Second-Team selection), senior Brianna Castleberry, has six goals (all in the last five games) in limited action as she continues to return to full strength following a torn ACL in November. Her sister Addison, a freshman, also has six goals.

“She is recovering from a torn ACL and she is still one of our leading scorers,” Embrey said. “Bri, with her brace on, just got back to fully released. She was limited-minutes until (Tuesday night). We’re working on getting back in real good shape, and Alexis is also doing well, so we might as well split those minutes and keep them fresh.”

Other key contributors for Broken Arrow include freshman center back Lyla Marrs and goalkeeper Avery Bass. Along with Hair, they have helped the Tigers surrender just eight goals all season, and four of those came in one game — their only loss, 4-0 against Westminster from Georgia in the Southern Coast Cup tournament on April 2.

“I truly think all of our players are strong,” Embrey said. “This is the most talented group I’ve had. And we’re deep on the bench, we can sub and still play quality soccer. It’s a great problem to have as a coach, to be like, ‘Who should we start?’”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World