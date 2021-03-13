Carl Albert boys roll to 5A championship

Carl Albert lived up to its No. 1 ranking with a dominating performance Saturday afternoon, soundly defeating No. 3 Lawton MacArthur 72-49 to win the Class 5A boys state championship game at the Mabee Center.
It was the first gold ball for the Titans since 2016 and their third overall.
“It's been a few years and we are thrilled to get another one,” Titans head coach Jay Price said. “It has been a long run, especially since last year when we got sent back home on the way to the state tournament. We tried to keep their minds straight and give them an opportunity to get back here.
“It is such a thrill. I am so excited for them. This is a special group of seniors.”
Carl Albert had three players in double figures, led by Maurice Cudjo with 21 points. James Locke pulled down 14 rebounds to go with 19 points and Quentin Woodson added 18 points.
Carl Albert shot 55% from the field while holding Lawton MacArthur to 32% shooting. The Titans also led in rebounding, 43-20.
“It has been that way all year,” Price said. “We spread it out. Nobody is a superstar. Everybody shares the ball. They don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to win and play like a team. They exemplified that tonight.”
Locke got the Titans off to a fast start with 12 first-quarter points that included three 3-pointers. In the second period Woodson added nine points and he had four more in the third before he was benched with four fouls.
However, it was Cudjo who came on strong for the Titans in the final 16 minutes, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the second half.
“Maurice Cudjo had a really poor first half and he knew it. We talked to him at the half and he was tremendous in the second half,” Price said. “Quentin Woodson was amazing inside for us tonight. He has really come on strong.
“The other guys were steady all along and James (Locke) did his thing. Jaden Harrell, Curtis Rose did what they needed to do.”
The title will leave some good memories for the graduating Titan seniors.
“We have 10 suited up and 11 overall,” Price said of the number of seniors on his team. “It will be a whole new group next year.”
Danquez Dawsey led the scoring for the Highlanders with 16. Arzhonte Dallas had 12 and Brandon Cowan put in 11, giving MacArthur three in double figures.
A pair of 3s in the third quarter sparked a run by the Highlanders but it was short lived as the Titans won the third quarter scoring battle 14-11.
In the fourth quarter, the teams went to the foul line a combined 11 times, including one technical on MacArthur. However, Carl Albert still managed 26 points to keep MacArthur in check.
CARL ALBERT 72 LAWTON MACARTHUR 49
Carl Albert;19;13;14;26;—;72
Lawton Mac;9;9;11;20;—;49
Lawton MacArthur (23-3); Dawsey 16, Dallas 12, Cowan 11, Perry 4, Edwards 2, Moseby 2, Poppe 2.
Carl Albert (22-4): Cudjo 21, Locke 19, Woodson 18, Harrell 6, James 6, Rose 2.