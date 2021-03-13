Carl Albert boys roll to 5A championship

Carl Albert lived up to its No. 1 ranking with a dominating performance Saturday afternoon, soundly defeating No. 3 Lawton MacArthur 72-49 to win the Class 5A boys state championship game at the Mabee Center.

It was the first gold ball for the Titans since 2016 and their third overall.

“It's been a few years and we are thrilled to get another one,” Titans head coach Jay Price said. “It has been a long run, especially since last year when we got sent back home on the way to the state tournament. We tried to keep their minds straight and give them an opportunity to get back here.

“It is such a thrill. I am so excited for them. This is a special group of seniors.”

Carl Albert had three players in double figures, led by Maurice Cudjo with 21 points. James Locke pulled down 14 rebounds to go with 19 points and Quentin Woodson added 18 points.

Carl Albert shot 55% from the field while holding Lawton MacArthur to 32% shooting. The Titans also led in rebounding, 43-20.

“It has been that way all year,” Price said. “We spread it out. Nobody is a superstar. Everybody shares the ball. They don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to win and play like a team. They exemplified that tonight.”