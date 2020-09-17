× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Story by MIKE BROWN ¦ Photos by IAN MAULE

Have you checked out the new and improved Owen Ostroski, lately?

The Holland Hall senior defensive tackle looks like he got zapped by gamma rays and turned into the Incredible Hulk.

Thirty pounds heavier than last season, he’s playing the best football of his career as the Class 3A No. 4 Dutch (2-0) host 2A No. 4 Metro Christian (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“I would have to say the game against Cascia Hall was a very dominating performance,” Ostroski said. “I was causing havoc and that’s how I want to play. I like to cause problems for the other team where they have to change the way they want to play to stop me.”

Against the archrival Commandos on Sept. 4, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Ostroski was like an out-of-control green monster rampaging through Cascia’s backfield. He made 6½ of his nine solo tackles behind the line, including two sacks.

He also had two assisted tackles, seven hurries and forced a fumble that a teammate ran into the end zone.

Holland Hall’s 49-0 win was the third-most-lopsided margin in a 53-game series typified by closer scores. The 49 points represented Holland Hall's highest total since winning 55-0 in 1985.

Ostroski "was really good last year, but he’s dominant now,” Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said.

“Other teams have to double-team him and he causes such havoc that our linebackers are running free on almost every play," Gross said. "Other teams try to run away from him and you can usually tell where the ball is going, depending on where he’s lined up.”

Ostroski plays the inside tackle spots interchangeably, but on his most devastating play against the Commandos, he came from the outside. He's also a wipeout blocker at tight end and an occasional fullback or H-back.

"He can probably play any position on the field but quarterback, safety and corner," Gross said.

Ostroski played at 215 pounds as a junior, but after the season was over, he said, his dad “sat me down and said, `you need to gain weight because defensive tackle is probably where you’re gonna be.'"

Dad, as almost everyone knows, is Jerry Ostroski, the 1991 All-American offensive lineman for the University of Tulsa who went on to play eight NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He knows as much as anyone about adding what he calls "good weight."

Owen started eating meat-and-egg burritos and protein smoothies prepared by his dad for breakfast, lunches prepared by his mother (Jayme) and "tossing back another protein shake" whenever he completed one of his two-hour sessions in the weight room.

He had gained 20 pounds by mid-February and didn’t miss a beat when the coronavirus descended in March.

Jerry Ostroski set up a gym in the family’s garage and had as many as seven athletes at a time working out. Owen frequently worked alongside former TU lineman Willie Wright, now part of the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

"He's had help from really good people (including Dutch strength coach Phil Muir), and there's no hocus pocus to what he's done," Jerry Ostroski said. "You need to eat well and train well and he's done both of those things."

Recruiting blew up in the spring for Ostroski, who said he's willing to add 30 more pounds if it will help him play at the next level.

He had offers from Army, Navy, Hawaii, New Mexico, Dartmouth, Princeton, Drake (where older brother Jackson Ostroski is a junior), among others. Gross said he believed bids from Power Five Conference would have arrived eventually, but Owen didn't wait that long.

On Tuesday, he gave a verbal commitment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, saying it was an opportunity he couldn't afford to pass up.

"Since they offered me in March, they've always been super high on my list. The coaches recruited me hard and let me know how much they wanted me and I've always thought it was a place where I would fit in well. I started realizing that I might regret it for the rest of my life if I didn't take this opportunity and it just clicked for me," he said.

Army offers a wealth of educational and career opportunities. That was key to Ostroski, who scored a 28 on the ACT.

"That's probably the first thing that really drew me to them, learning about the academics and the doors they can open for you and how they set you up for success later on," he said.

He said he won't be disappointed if he doesn't get a chance to play at the high Division I-A level.

"It doesn't matter if you go to a Power Five Conference or Division III. I like to focus on whether it's a good school. You're playing football for four or five years and using your education for the rest of your life, so academics are more important to me," he said.

Mike Brown 918-581-8390 mike.brown@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @mikebrownTW

