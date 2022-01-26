BTW Ring of Honor's 2022 class includes former NFL, NBA, MLB players; state champions and 2004 Tulsa Run winner

Three former NFL players are included in Booker T. Washington's 2022 Ring of Honor class.
Mark Anderson, Reggie Brooks and J.W. Lockett will be inducted during a ceremony between the Hornets' basketball games against Bixby on Friday night, Feb. 4 at Nathan E. Harris Field House.
The Hornets' third Ring of Honor class of nine also includes former NBA player Clint McDaniel and former Cleveland Indians outfielder Roy Foster. Others inducted will be Bill Bond, Tommy Manning, Larry McGee and Kimberly Motley Grayson. They will join the 37 previous honorees who have banners with their names in the Harris Field House rafters. Foster, Lockett and McGee will be inducted posthumously.
Below are profiles on the inductees:
Mark Anderson: A dominating defensive lineman, he had 104 tackles and nine sacks as a BTW senior in 2000, and also caught three touchdown passes. Played for Alabama from 2002-05, and had 141 career tackles with 13.5 sacks. Played in the NFL from 2006-12. Selected to the NFL’s all-rookie team in ’06 and set a Chicago Bears rookie sacks record with 12. Played in two Super Bowls – one each with the Bears and the New England Patriots. Had 190 tackles and 40.5 sacks in his NFL career, including six playoff games.
Bill Bond: Coached the Hornets to the 1976 girls volleyball title and 1981 boys swimming championship. Was at Booker T. from 1973-87. As an assistant principal he was over athletics, attendance and developed the system that selected students during the 1980s.
Reggie Brooks: Finished fifth in the 1992 Heisman Trophy voting with Notre Dame after he was seventh nationally in rushing as he carried 167 times for 1,372 yards and 13 TDs. His 8.0 per-carry average was the nation's best. His career per-carry average of 7.6 is a Notre Dame record. Rushed for 1,500 yards over his last two seasons with the Hornets. Played four seasons in the NFL from 1993-96, primarily with Washington.
Roy Foster: Selected as The Sporting News’ American League rookie player of the year in 1970 when he batted .268 with 23 homers and 68 RBIs. In 2007, Foster ranked No. 98 on the Tulsa World's list of Oklahoma's 100 greatest baseball players.
Kimberly Motley Grayson: Was the Gatorade state girls track athlete of the year in ’93. A two-time winner in the Class 5A state 100 hurdles and twice a runner-up, was ranked second nationally by Track and Field News in 1993. Finished second at the 1993 state meet in the 200. Scored 28 of her team's 90 points and ran anchor legs on both the 400- and 800-meter gold medal-winning relays. Ran on three state title teams – 1990, ’92 and ’93. Won the 100-meter hurdles title at the National Invitational Relays Classic in Los Angeles, was runner-up at the Kansas Relays and had the top qualifying time in the Texas Relays.
J.W. Lockett: Played in the NFL from 1961-64 with San Francisco, Baltimore, Dallas and Washington. Spent two seasons in the CFL with Montreal in 1965-66 – was the Alouettes’ leading rusher in ‘65. Was a NAIA All-American at Central State in 1959 and on the NFL’s all-rookie team in 1961. Played fullback for the Hornets, but was a lineman/end in college before returning to fullback in the NFL. In his first NFL preseason game, he ran over Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff for a 32-yard TD. Was an All-State football and basketball player and was offered a contract by baseball’s Brooklyn Dodgers. Could throw a football or baseball with either hand.
Tommy Manning: Overcame a torn posterior cruciate knee ligament suffered in a 1994 motorcycle accident to become an internationally acclaimed runner. Won the 2004 Tulsa Run, finished second at the 2009 Pikes Peak Ascent and 34th at the ‘09 Boston Marathon. Was with the U.S. Mountain Running Team from 2010-12 – helped the U.S. finish second at the 2010 World Mountain Running Championships in Kamnik, Slovenia. Has won two Masters World Mountain Running Championships.
Clint McDaniel: The Tulsa World’s 1990 state basketball player of the year as he averaged 24 points per game. Helped Arkansas win the NCAA title in 1994. Selected to the 1995 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team as the Razorbacks finished as the runner-up. Scored 1,007 points in 125 career games for the Razorbacks. Led the NCAA with 102 steals as a senior. Played with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings in 1995-96.
Larry McGee: Coached the Hornets to a state football title in 1984 and three state runner-up finishes. Also was the Hornets’ athletic director. Arrived at BTW as an assistant in 1976, was elevated to head coach in 1981 as a successor to Ed Lacy and had a 90-22 record over nine seasons. McGee also coached track at BTW, winning state titles in 1982 and 1984.
Former Union coach dies
J.W. Emerson, who was Union's head football coach from 1978-89, died Sunday. He was 91. Emerson was 82-52 in 12 seasons, including five consecutive district titles from 1980-84 after he inherited a program that went 21-64 over the previous nine seasons. Emerson also was Hale's coach in 1992 and '93.
Emerson had 220 career wins in 35 years. He coached Manhattan to a state title in Kansas in 1974. Emerson also coached in Kansas at Ottawa and Columbus, and in Missouri at Ava and Lamar. Union hired him after Emerson spent two years as a Kansas State assistant.
`All-State Night' at Webster
Webster will celebrate a basketball "All-State Night," when it hosts Harding Fine Arts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Warriors will honor their past all-state players with several scheduled to be in attendance, including James Asberry, Brian Morgan and Tommy Johnson, who was on the 1966 state title team. Also planned is a banner with the names of the all-state selections.
All-State football
Tight ends Flynn Sage of Cascia Hall and Dean Odom of Poteau were selected for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Game on July 29 -- they were omitted from the East roster published in Wednesday's World.
All-World schedule
The Tulsa World's All-World teams for fall sports are scheduled to be published Feb. 5 (football), Feb. 7 (softball), Feb. 8 (cross country) and Feb. 9 (volleyball). The World's All-State football team is scheduled for Feb. 6.