BTW Ring of Honor's 2022 class includes former NFL, NBA, MLB players; state champions and 2004 Tulsa Run winner

Bill Bond: Coached the Hornets to the 1976 girls volleyball title and 1981 boys swimming championship. Was at Booker T. from 1973-87. As an assistant principal he was over athletics, attendance and developed the system that selected students during the 1980s.

Reggie Brooks: Finished fifth in the 1992 Heisman Trophy voting with Notre Dame after he was seventh nationally in rushing as he carried 167 times for 1,372 yards and 13 TDs. His 8.0 per-carry average was the nation's best. His career per-carry average of 7.6 is a Notre Dame record. Rushed for 1,500 yards over his last two seasons with the Hornets. Played four seasons in the NFL from 1993-96, primarily with Washington.

Roy Foster: Selected as The Sporting News’ American League rookie player of the year in 1970 when he batted .268 with 23 homers and 68 RBIs. In 2007, Foster ranked No. 98 on the Tulsa World's list of Oklahoma's 100 greatest baseball players.