Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones voted Ms. Outside in Tulsa World online poll
2021 Ms. Outside

Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones voted Ms. Outside in Tulsa World online poll

Broken Arrow vs Bixby - Girl's Basketball

Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones is shown in pregame introductions at Bixby last year. She was named Ms. Outside in  Tulsa World online fan voting. World file photo

 Tulsa World file photo

Taleyah Jones

Broken Arrow * 5-9 * Guard * Jr.

Season averages: 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals

Votes received: 2,827

Next five vote-getters: Jordan Chancellor, Verdigris; Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington; Elise Hill, Holland Hall; Kate Bradley, Bixby; Jenikka Boone, Liberty

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE DOONEY

“A character kid, the kind that every coach dreams about coaching. Does everything you ask of her and absorbs everything you say. A great teammate, works hard on her own without being pushed, and her parents are delightful to deal with. Every single team we played this year was so keyed on stopping her that she had to work extra hard to get open. Next year, she’ll have more help and I think she’s just going to explode. I wouldn’t be surprised if she averages 28 points per game."

JONES ON BEING MS. OUTSIDE

“This was the first time I’ve gotten to be a part of this poll and I actually won it, so that’s really exciting. It’s kind of like breaking out because people didn’t know about me before. My parents, coaches and teammates were voting for me and probably a lot of other people. I know I told them about it. I’m grateful for my mom because she supports me through everything. It could be basketball, homework or emotional support."

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Shot 42.4% from 3-point range (42-for-99) and 78% from the foul line (64-for-82). Scored a season-best 34 vs. Carl Albert, 31 vs. Owasso and had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Shawnee. Scored a career-high 36 in last year’s regional win over Sand Springs and received second-team All-Frontier Conference recognition. Also made academic all-conference. Carries a 3.9 GPA while taking TCC online courses and will graduate in 2022 with 60 hours of college credit. Holds a scholarship offer from Tulsa.

FAVORITES

Athlete: Clay Thompson

Movie: The Shallows

TV Show: The 100

Food: Sushi

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

